Americans just discovered what Taylor Swift’s Aussie shows were like. They’re stunned.

The entire world is in its Taylor Swift era right now.

Swift fever hit Australia hard in recent weeks, ramping up to its peak as she performed three nights in Melbourne, following four nights in Sydney, on her Eras Tour.

Practically the whole country became cowboy booted, friendship bracelet-adorned and rhinestoned to the nines, and while her spectacular seven-show run Down Under may have come to a close, we're still riding the wave created by the Swiftie fanfare — and expect to continue to do so for a while yet.

But while you may think Swift's spirited, three-and-a-half-hour show has been copy-and-pasted from venue to venue around the world, the singer's American fans are quietly losing their biscuits over some major differences to how the world tour is run on the other side of the world.

In particular, US Swifties can't quite grapple with one very major tour rule in America that is simply... not being enforced in Australia.

Video via Grammys.

You see, most stadiums in America have pretty strict policies when it comes to what you can bring into the venue with you. Most attendees, of any stadium event, have to adhere to bringing but one small bag — but there's a catch in America.

Your bag has to be see-through.