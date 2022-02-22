In the early hours of February 13, senior creative producer Christina Yuna Lee took an Uber to her New York apartment in Chinatown. The 35-year-old unlocked the building’s main entrance and walked inside. As the door swung back to close behind her, a man slipped in undetected. Lee continued on her way up to her sixth-floor apartment.

The man followed.

Later, Lee’s landlord Brian Chin would tell Fox News, “He knew exactly what he was doing. He fell back. He masked his sound. This monster, he hid himself down below every floor as he watched her go up.”

When Lee opened the door to her unit, the man attacked. Her neighbours heard her screaming for help and called the police, but when they arrived, Lee’s door was locked and the man, imitating a woman’s voice, told them they weren’t needed. Emergency Services broke down the door.

Lee was discovered dead in her bathtub with over 40 stab wounds. The man was found cowering under her bed. He was arrested and has since been charged with murder.

Christina Yuna Lee's murderer walks behind her. (Image: Supplied)

Although it didn't ultimately save her, perhaps Lee got an Uber that night because of what happened to another Asian woman in New York while she waited for the subway just weeks earlier...

At 9.30am on January 15, senior consulting manager Michelle Alyssa Go was waiting to catch a train at the Times Square subway station. The 40-year-old did not notice the man standing behind her, watching. As the train pulled in, the man shoved Go onto the tracks. It happened in mere seconds. Go was pronounced dead at the scene. The man fled, before surrendering to police a few hours after. He has now been charged with second-degree murder.