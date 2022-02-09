By Brielle Burns

Morning pals! We need to talk about ‘weaponised incompetence’.

'What the heck is that?' you ask. It’s when a person feigns or exaggerates their inability to perform a task in a bid to shift the burden of responsibility onto the other person.

My colleague Isabella Ross explains all about it here: We need to talk about how 'weaponised incompetence' is messing you around at work.

If you're having an 'uh-huh' moment right now, me too! I don't know about you, but sometimes it's just helpful to be able to name behaviour.

Ok, let's get stuck into the five biggest news stories making a buzz this morning.

1. The government's controversial religious discrimination bill has this morning passed the lower house.

In breaking news this morning, the coalition government's religious discrimination laws have passed their first legislative hurdle, after Labor agreed to back them in the lower house while securing changes.

The religious discrimination bill passed in the early hours of Thursday morning by 90-6 following a mammoth debate in the House of Representatives which included objections from Liberal moderates and independent MPs as they sought amendments.

#BREAKING: Scott Morrison’s controversial religious discrimination bill has passed the lower house after a marathon overnight debate. https://t.co/IoPa7BrWg2 — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) February 9, 2022

But in a blow to the government, the opposition and crossbench was successful in amending a controversial clause of the Sex Discrimination Act allowing religious schools to discriminate on grounds including sexuality and gender identity.

The amendments will prohibit vilification of and discrimination against children based on sexuality and gender identity.

2. ‘Threatening' phone call to Grace Tame sparks an inquiry.

The federal government has announced an investigation into a "threatening" phone call to Grace Tame and called on the unnamed individual behind it to apologise.

As we heard yesterday, Tame told the National Press Club she received a "threatening" call from a senior member of a government-funded organisation on August 17.

She said the person asked "for my word that I wouldn't say anything damning about the prime minister on the evening of the next Australian of the Year Awards".

The PM's office insisted Morrison "has not and would not authorise such actions and at all times has sought to treat Ms Tame with dignity and respect".

"It's not about the person who made the call. It's the fact they felt like they had to do it," Grace tweeted in response.

Stop deflecting, Scott. It’s not about the person who made the call. It’s the fact they felt like they had to do it. — Grace Tame (@TamePunk) February 9, 2022

3. AFL granted exemptions to enter WA despite border closure.

Victorian teams have been given the all-clear to travel to Perth for AFLW games despite Western Australia's hard border stance.

Carlton and Collingwood will fly in and out of Perth this weekend for round-six matches - the first time national sport will be played in WA since December.

The AFL has done it again. AFLW teams have been given exemptions to fly in and out of Perth this weekend while the WA border remains closed to the rest of the country — Oliver Caffrey (@ollycaffrey) February 9, 2022

Isolation protocols were relaxed this week, but arrivals into WA still need to spend seven days in quarantine.

However, the AFL has secured exemptions for teams to fly in and out for matches on the same day.

The announcement was met mostly with anger from people who have been isolated from their families for the better part of two years.

4. AstraZeneca booster approved for adults.

Some Australians may be eligible for an AstraZeneca booster, but Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remain the federal government's preferred option.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has provisionally approved an AstraZeneca booster for adults.

But the health department stresses Pfizer and Moderna remain the preferred booster options, regardless of what vaccines someone has previously received.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration continues to recommend Australians choose the mRNA shots made by either Moderna or Pfizer for their third jab. #9Newshttps://t.co/RDF8cRe4yN — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) February 9, 2022

"The decision to receive Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) as a booster must be made in consultation with a medical professional," the department said.

The department encouraged people to get a booster to better protect against severe disease.

5. Police seek AVO against Melissa Caddick’s husband.

In case you missed it, police have taken out an apprehended violence order request against Anthony Koletti, the husband of alleged conwoman Melissa Caddick.

According to court documents, police have sought an AVO against Koletti in a bid to protect Australian Securities and Investments Commission investigator Isabella Allen, who is looking into the case.

Koletti told The Australian he is "extremely shocked" by the development and claimed he had not spoken to Allen for more than six months.

"I would say (applying for the order) that it’s just to villainise me to make their case look stronger," he alleged.

Police seek AVO against Melissa Caddick's husband, Anthony Koletti, to protect ASIC investigator https://t.co/PBDu6dFJAT — Rhiana Whitson (@rhianawhitson) February 9, 2022

