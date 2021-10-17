"She didn't deserve to die." 11 months after Melissa Caddick disappeared, her husband has spoken.

This post deals with suicide and might be triggering for some readers.

After hours of interrogation by investigators from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Melissa Caddick went straight to bed.

It was November 11, 2020. The next day, Caddick would vanish.

The 49-year-old disappeared without a trace from her family home in Sydney's Dover Heights at dawn, telling her family she was heading out for a run. She did not take her wallet, keys or phone with her, and she never returned.

Watch: Anthony Koletti gave his first interview to 7News Spotlight on Sunday, 11 months on from his wife's disappearance. Post continues below video.

Her husband Anthony Koletti reported his wife as missing about 30 hours later.

There was no trace of her for months, until February 2021, when NSW Police confirmed that her foot had been found over 400km away from where she was last seen. The rest of Caddick's body is yet to be found.

In a bombshell 7News Spotlight interview 11 months on, Koletti blamed the ASIC investigation into his wife's alleged $23 million fraud.

The 14-hour raid conducted by ASIC had left his wife "shell-shocked," he said.

"The way that they interrogated her was inhumane. She wasn't given food. She wasn't given water. which she desperately needed. I've never seen her in that state."

Koletti accused ASIC of taking jewellery from a safe, with each piece worth around $500,000, and her wedding dress, in what he believed were scenes meant to 'break her'.

Investigators also found piles of fake business documents, and took all of it as evidence of the elaborate Ponzi scheme they said Caddick had been operating since 2012 to swindle up to 60 trusting investors.