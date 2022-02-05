'He's very smart about it.' The true story behind Netflix's The Tinder Swindler.

In just one week, The Tinder Swindler has become one of Netflix's most talked about documentaries.

The documentary dives into a scandal involving diamonds, hundreds of thousands of dollars, multiple victims, and one deceptive con-man - Simon Leviev.

The two-hour Netflix doco follows the stories of Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjöholm, and Ayleen Charlotte - just three of many women who fell victim to Leviev.

So, what was Leviev's method of obtaining his targets? Well, Tinder of course.

In 2018, after swiping right on Leviev, Cecilie Fjellhøy flew on a private plane from London to Bulgaria for just one night to meet him. During a coffee date at his hotel, Leviev informed her that he was about to leave on a business trip, before asking if she'd like to join him.

After a quick Google search, which revealed he was the son of the famed Lev Leviev - a Russian-Israeli diamond oligarch, Fjellhøy packed a bag to join him on his travels.

From there, a turbulent relationship began - one that ended with Fjellhøy being $200,000 in debt thanks to Leviev's deceptive schemes.

But Cecilie Fjellhøy's story is just one of many. In fact, altogether, it is believed Simon Leviev swindled a little over $10 million from his victims.

The Tinder Swindler. Image: Netflix.