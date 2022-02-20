Mild symptoms and a contingency plan: Everything we know about the Queen's COVID-19 diagnosis.

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 95-year-old monarch, who turns 96 in April, is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, according to Buckingham Palace, and plans to carry on 'light' duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the palace said in a statement on Sunday.

Here is the short statement from Buckingham Palace in full about the Queen getting Covid.

Both Prince Charles and Camilla tested positive for it in the previous 10 days. pic.twitter.com/JZ2olOwkqT — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) February 20, 2022

People in the UK who test positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for at least five days, although the British government says it plans to lift that requirement for England this week.

The Queen has received three doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

How did the Queen catch COVID-19?

Earlier this month, the Queen's son Prince Charles, 73, and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 74, both contracted COVID-19.

Charles pulled out of an event after contracting the virus for a second time, but has since returned to work.

Prince Charles and the Queen in October 2021.