By Brielle Burns

Morning all, it's Thursday March 31, also known as Trans Day of Visibility.

Today, people all around the world will celebrate trans pride and recognise trans and gender diverse achievements.

Here at Mamamia, we will be publishing part one of a three-part series shedding light on the journeys of Australian trans people, so keep your eyes peeled for the first story to hit the site.

For now, let's get you across the biggest news stories you need to know today.

1. Flood water rises in NSW as concerns for missing woman grow.

River levels in the northern NSW city of Lismore have peaked, as a search continues for a missing 55-year-old woman.

Police are appealing for any information on the whereabouts of aged-care nurse Anita Brakel, from South Lismore, who was trapped in her white Holden station wagon in floodwaters on Tuesday night.

"Just before 10pm last night a call was received by an associate that she was trapped in floodwaters," Assistant Commissioner Cassar said, on Wednesday.

Northern New South Wales is once again in the grips of a weather disaster as concerns grow for a woman missing in floodwaters near Lismore. #9Today pic.twitter.com/fiNIhsT0aB — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) March 30, 2022

Lismore braced again for Wilsons River to reach 12 metres overnight - a record that was only broken in unprecedented floods last month.

Instead, the river reached 11.4m about 5pm last night, after the town's levee was breached for a second time.

In Byron Bay, the town's central business district was under water for most of the day yesterday, and the Bureau of Meteorology says further river rises in the devastated Northern Rivers region are expected.

The State Emergency Service performed more than 55 rescues in the 24 hours to Wednesday night, with evacuation orders affecting some 28,000 people.

2. Ukraine’s president to address Australian parliament, as Russia goes back on its word.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address Australia's parliament today, after Russia bombed parts of Ukraine hours after they said they would scale back operations there.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will both speak ahead of Zelensky, who will address the House of Representatives at 5.30pm AEDT today via video link.

"I have no doubt that the Ukrainian president will make more requests and wherever Australia can practically help we have and we will and we will continue to stand with them," Morrison told SBS News.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Australian Parliament tomorrow as he pushes for more international help against Russia | @JohnpaulGonzo pic.twitter.com/QDNKGjVuQu — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) March 30, 2022

Nearly five weeks into Russia's invasion in which it has failed to capture any major cities, Russia said it would curtail operations near Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv "to increase mutual trust" for peace talks.

But Chernihiv's Mayor Vladyslav Astroshenko said on Wednesday Russian bombardment had only intensified over the past 24 hours, with more than 100,000 people trapped in the city with just enough food and medical supplies to last another week.

"This is yet another confirmation that Russia always lies," he told CNN in an interview. "They actually have increased the intensity of strikes," with "a colossal mortar attack in the centre of Chernihiv" on Wednesday wounding 25 civilians.

3. Ernie Carroll from Hey Hey It's Saturday dies aged 92.

Ernie Carroll, best known as Ossie Ostrich’s puppeteer on Hey Hey It's Saturday, has died aged 92.

He died of natural causes at his retirement home in Victoria, surrounded by family on Wednesday morning

"It is with overwhelming sadness I announce the passing of my beloved friend and mentor Ernie Carroll," Hey Hey It’s Saturday host Daryl Somers wrote on social media.

"He was a man of few words with a quiet countenance but when he did speak he imparted great wisdom... I loved him very much. Rest in peace Ern. Forever in my heart."

Carroll voiced Ossie from 1971 until 1974, and is survived by his partner Miffy Marsh, daughter Lynne and son Bruce.

4. CCTV footage shows Rowan Baxter’s movements before murder.

CCTV footage of Rowan Baxter purchasing items before he killed his wife Hannah Clarke and their three children has been shown at an inquest.

The inquest into their deaths, which will close today, was played CCTV footage of Baxter buying a jerry can and zip ties in a Brisbane Bunnings Warehouse on the night of February 17, 2020, 9News reports.

The next day, he visited a service station where he bought 4.7L of petrol, lollies and three Kinder Surprise eggs.

Eerie footage shows killer Rowan Baxter buying items that were later used to kill his family. @ebonycavallaro #9News pic.twitter.com/MH4yJumZt5 — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) March 30, 2022

This week, the inquest was told Baxter received a "glowing endorsement" from psychologist Vivian Jarrett barely a month before he torched his family and then fatally stabbed himself.

Dr Jarrett wrote a reference saying she had no concerns about Baxter's mental health.

She told the inquest on Wednesday that she agreed Baxter was at a high risk of harming others.

Dr Jarrett was also aware Baxter may be trying to "pull the wool" over her eyes during their six sessions from December 2019, to create good evidence for the family court in a bid to regain access to his children. But she did not detail those concerns in her notes.

Instead, she wrote a favourable reference and provided police a statement a day after the family's deaths saying Baxter was "level headed" and "low risk".

"I did not have any evidence before me to say he was an unfit parent," Dr Jarrett said.

5. Shane Warne remembered by family and stars.

Shane Warne has been remembered as a cricket legend, loveable larrikin and devoted dad at a state memorial in Melbourne.

About 55,000 people flocked to the MCG for last night's service after the 52-year-old died from a suspected heart attack in Thailand earlier this month.

In a touching speech, Warne's father Keith led tributes and described his son's death as the "darkest day in our family's life".

"Mate, your mother and I can't imagine a life without you. You have been taken too soon and our hearts are broken," he said.

Warne's children - Jackson, Summer and Brooke - unveiled the renamed Great Southern Stand as the Shane Warne Stand after each delivered emotional speeches.

"You told me that I could either live with these demons or fight with them and come out stronger at the end. You saved me, dad. You truly did," his youngest daughter, Brooke, said.

The Shane Warne Stand. pic.twitter.com/dwnJgOxErj — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) March 30, 2022

Musician Elton John followed a minute's silence with a pre-recorded version of Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me, while Coldplay's Chris Martin sang a remote rendition of Yellow and Robbie Williams performed Angels.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman also paid a virtual tribute, saying Warne made the most of every second in his 52 years.

You can read more about the speeches from the night in our Wednesday 30 live news feed.

- With AAP.