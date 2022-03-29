By Brielle Burns

Morning everyone!

You'll be hearing lots of talk about the federal budget today after Treasurer Josh Frydenberg handed down the papers last night.

If you're struggling to keep up with it all, we've rounded everything you need to know about the budget, including all the winners and losers, right here.

Speaking of, let's get stuck into the biggest news stories you need to this morning, Wednesday March 30.

1. Welfare budget labelled band-aid solution.

Welfare advocates have slammed the government's federal budget, labelling it a band-aid solution to many critical issues.

The 2022/23 federal budget includes a $250 cash payment for cost of living for six million people, including welfare recipients and pensioners, and halves the fuel excise to 22.1 cents for the next six months.

However, the chief executive of the Australian Council of Social Service chief executive, Cassandra Goldie, said the measure was just short-term relief and did not adequately address many issues.

"This budget is full of temporary fixes, when we need permanent solutions. Much of the assistance goes to people who don't need it, and too little goes to people who do," she said.

"Whilst we welcome the inclusion of people on JobSeeker and Youth Allowance who will receive the $250 bonus payment, when you live on $46 a day, this payment will help for a week, but how do you pay the next week's rent?"

Climate change, small business owners, first home buyers and state schools are some of the 'losers'. https://t.co/yZSnf7NsyJ — Mamamia (@Mamamia) March 29, 2022

While the budget doubled the government's home guarantee scheme to 50,000 places per year, Dr Goldie said there was very little in the federal budget that actively addressed the country's housing crisis.

"There is no social housing investment in this budget, when we absolutely need it," she said.

"Despite the ongoing natural disasters we are witnessing, the government has not given security to communities that if they're hit by a disaster, they get sufficient income support to deal with it."

2. Second man found dead in Queensland floods.

A second man has died in floods in southern Queensland after a body was found by police in a swollen creek near Toowoomba.

The man in his 40s was swept away after getting out of his car when it became stuck in a torrent at North Branch about 6am on Monday.

#BREAKING: A man has been found dead in floodwaters at #NorthBranch yesterday, after a 24 hour-long search.



This is the second confirmed flash flood fatality in Queensland this week, after heavy rain lashed the South East over the weekend. @JoshBavas #9News pic.twitter.com/Sz4UDZBSy4 — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) March 29, 2022

His death comes after a man and five dogs were killed after their ute was washed away at Kingsthorpe, northwest of Toowoomba on Monday.

A major flood warning has been put in place for the Myall Creek at Dalby, west of Toowoomba, as well as the nearby Condamine River, senior meteorologist, Helen Reid, said on Tuesday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said at least 2000 homes in the Dalby region had water through their yards.

Across the border in NSW, heavy rain has forced a new evacuation order for Lismore in the state's north, with residents of the town along with those in surrounding Lismore Basin, East Lismore and Girards Hill urged to leave immediately.

It is the second such order for the town in 24 hours after an all clear was issued to return with caution on Tuesday afternoon.

3. Outgoing Liberal senator claims Morrison "not fit to be prime minister".

Outgoing Liberal senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells has called out Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a fiery late-night parliamentary speech.

The senator, who lost preselection for her NSW upper house seat, attacked Morrison for being "ruthless" and "not fit to be prime minister" during a speech last night, hours after the federal budget was revealed.

"He is adept at running with the foxes and hunting with the hounds, lacking a moral compass and having no conscience," she told the Senate.

"In my public life, I have met ruthless people. Morrison tops the list followed closely by (Immigration Minister Alex) Hawke. Morrison is not fit to be prime minister, and Hawke is certainly is not fit to be a minister."

Liberal senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells just launched an incredible attack on PM Scott Morrison and Alex Hawke in the Senate - says Morrison is “not fit to be Prime Minister” and claims he and Hawke “destroyed the Liberal Party in NSW” pic.twitter.com/P1JGVSC1Kv — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) March 29, 2022

Senator Fierravanti-Wells also labelled Morrison an "autocrat", adding that other members of the Liberal Party shared a similar view.

"They have lost faith in the party, they want to leave. They don't like Morrison and they don't trust him," she said.

"Morrison is not interested in the rules-based order. It is his way or the highway, an autocrat, a bully who has no moral compass."

4. Shane Warne to be farewelled tonight.

Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne will be given one of the grandest farewells Melbourne has ever seen tonight.

Almost four weeks since the 52-year-old's death in Thailand, up to 65,000 people will attend a memorial service at the MCG.

A number of international stars, including Elton John, Chris Martin, Robbie Williams and Ed Sheeran will perform remotely, while Australian rocker Jon Stevens will front a band playing some of Warne's favourite INXS and Noiseworks songs.

The King of Spin will be farewelled at the MCG tonight, with Shane Warne's family, friends and fans in attendance. @IzaStaskowski #9News pic.twitter.com/yHfoYaed4P — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) March 29, 2022

Iconic Australians Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman, Kylie and Dannii Minogue, James Packer, Eric Bana, Greg Norman, as well as American surfing legend Kelly Slater, will also pay tribute to arguably the country's greatest-ever cricketer after Don Bradman.

Warne's three children - Brooke, Summer and Jackson - his father Keith and brother Jason will also speak as the Shane Warne Stand, formerly known as the Great Southern Stand, will be formally unveiled.

The two-hour event will get underway at 7pm AEDT.

5. Queen attends Philip's memorial service.

Queen Elizabeth has made her first public appearance in five months, joining the royal family at a memorial service in honour of her husband Prince Philip, who died last year.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at their Windsor Castle home in April, two months shy of his 100th birthday.

Only 30 mourners were able to attend his funeral at the time due to strict COVID-19 rules, leaving the Queen to sit alone as her husband of 73 years was lowered into the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel of the castle.

Tuesday's service of thanksgiving at London's Westminster Abbey was a larger event, with the Queen joining Prince Charles, William and Kate and other members of the royal family, including their children.

The memorial service to Prince Phillip took place in Westminster Abbey today.https://t.co/lzXN73MA3s — The Herald (@heraldscotland) March 29, 2022

"A man of rare ability and distinction, rightly honoured and celebrated, he ever directed our attention away from himself," David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, said of Philip.

The Queen has been forced to cut back on her duties since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified illness and was advised to rest.

And that's it, you're all up to speed. We'll be back to bring you more of the biggest news stories throughout the day.

- With APP.