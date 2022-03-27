By Brielle Burns

Morning, it's Monday March 28 and we have a big week ahead in news.

Today, we'll be hearing all about the 2022 Academy Awards, including the biggest Oscar wins and all the sparkly red carpet fashion.

Then, all eyes will be on Treasurer Josh Frydenberg tomorrow night when he delivers the 2022 Federal Budget, ahead of the May election.

But first, let's start off the week with a rundown of the five biggest news stories you need to know this morning.

1. Man charged with murder of 21yo NSW woman.

A man has been charged with murder after a woman died with multiple stab wounds outside a home in NSW.

Police found 21-year-old Mackenzie Anderson with significant injuries lying outside her home in the Newcastle suburb of Mayfield on Friday night.

Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics assisted the woman but she died at the scene.

A three-year-old child was also found at the scene, covered in blood but physically unharmed, police said on Saturday.

A 22-year-old Mayfield man, who was arrested and taken to hospital for a hand injury, has since been charged with murder, aggravated enter dwelling with intent, and breaching a domestic violence order.

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman found lying outside her Newcastle home with multiple stab wounds after an alleged domestic violence attack. #9Newshttps://t.co/9KlFZJHq9M — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) March 27, 2022

The man was refused bail and is due to appear at Newcastle Local Court today.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.

The Men’s Referral Service is also available on 1300 766 491 or via online chat at www.ntv.org.au.www.ntv.org.au.

2. Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 psychoactive substances in his body, early report finds.

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for multi-platinum rock band Foo Fighters, had an assortment of drugs in his system when he died, Colombian authorities have said.

An initial forensic medical examination and urine toxicology report of the musician's body revealed 10 substances in his system, including THC (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, according to a statement from the Colombian attorney-general's office on Saturday.

"The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death," the attorney-general's office statement added.

Emergency services responded to a call of a patient with chest pains at the Four Seasons Hotel Casa Medina Bogota on Friday. Hawkins was found dead in the hotel room, authorities said.

Hawkins was in Bogota to perform with the Foo Fighters, two nights before the band's headlining set at Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday. He was 50.

Hawkins had a history of drug use. A heroin overdose in 2001 left him in a coma.

If this post brought up any issues for you, you can contact Drug Aware, Australia's 24hr alcohol and drug support line. You can reach them on (08) 9442 5000 or 1800 198 024.

3. Budget to provide practical household help.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says his fourth budget will provide practical measures to ease cost of living pressures, as the government gears up for a federal election in May.

While he was light on detail in a series of television interviews on Sunday, Frydenberg said Tuesday's budget will contain responsible and practical measures, and he does not expect it will add to prevailing inflation pressures.

"There will be a number of measures in the budget that go to the heart of the cost of living issue," Frydenberg told ABC television.

But he warned inflation will accelerate as a result of a spike in fuel and food prices due to the war in Ukraine, and that will be reflected in the budget forecasts.

Annual inflation was running at 3.5 percent as of December.

“We recognise that fuel prices are very high.”



Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says he will introduce initiatives in the upcoming federal budget to help with the cost of living and high housing prices. #9Today



MORE: https://t.co/nAniPbpH9y pic.twitter.com/oRT95l0yvW — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) March 26, 2022

Economists expect the budget to show a much-improved bottom line, alongside major forecast upgrades for growth, wages and inflation, and an unemployment rate that is projected to be well entrenched below four per cent.

4. Senate to pay tribute to Kimberley Kitching today.

Senators from across the political divide will pay tribute to the late Kimberley Kitching in a specially convened sitting today.

The Victorian Labor senator was laid to rest last week following her sudden death aged 52 from a suspected heart attack in Melbourne on March 10.

Labor frontbencher Katy Gallagher said it would be an important day for the parliament.

"I understand her family will be joining us in the Senate and I'm sure all of us would hope that it's a day where her life and her legacy and her campaigns that she was very successful in, can be respected and observed," Senator Gallagher said.

At her funeral last week, Kitching's husband Andrew Landeryou described her as having been subjected to "the unpleasantness of a cantankerous cabal, not all of them in parliament".

Labor has rejected calls for an independent inquiry to examine bullying allegations, with Anthony Albanese and former leader Bill Shorten saying the late senator would want the party to move on and dedicate itself to a victory at the election due in May.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has refused to hold an independent inquiry into claims the late Senator Kimberley Kitching was bullied. The internal Labor allegations have also led to personal attacks between the Prime Minister and Mr Albanese. @pablovinales pic.twitter.com/f8rkcxi3X7 — SBS News (@SBSNews) March 23, 2022

Albanese said Senator Kitching did not make a formal complaint about any bullying allegations and did not come to him directly with any concerns.

5. Ukraine prepared to discuss neutrality.

Ukraine is prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia but it will have to be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said in an interview.

Speaking to a group of Russian journalists via video call, Zelenskiy said Russia's invasion had caused the destruction of Russian-speaking cities in Ukraine and said the damage was worse than the Russian wars in Chechnya.

Ukraine ready to discuss adopting neutral status in Russia peace deal, Zelenskiy says https://t.co/cC6tielUh8 pic.twitter.com/dyMNEP5zXF — Reuters (@Reuters) March 27, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor told Russian media to refrain from reporting an interview done with Zelenskiy and said it had started a probe into the outlets which had interviewed the Ukrainian leader.

"Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media about the necessity of refraining from publishing this interview," it said.

Russian prosecutors said a legal opinion would be made on the statements made in the interview and on the legality of publishing the interview.

You're all up to speed. We'll bring you more of the biggest news stories throughout the day.

- With AAP and reporting from DPA.