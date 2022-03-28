By Brielle Burns

Morning everyone and happy budget day!

After weeks of chatter, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will deliver the 2022 Federal Budget tonight.

This year's budget, which comes ahead of the May election, is set to focus on the rising cost of living, with lots of talk around cheaper petrol and support for struggling first home buyers.

1. NSW residents ordered to evacuate as floods hit again.

Residents in parts of north and south Lismore and low-lying parts of Kyogle in northern NSW are evacuating from their homes as life-threatening flooding hits the region again.

Emergency services issued several new evacuation orders early this morning and late Monday, with moderate to major flood warnings issued for local river systems.

Residents in low-lying parts of the Northern Rivers town of Billinudgel as well as parts of Mullumbimby and Tumbulgum were warned early this morning that they need to leave.

Lismore mayor Steve Krieg said on Tuesday morning that residents were suffering from flood fatigue.

"Obviously everybody is exhausted. We've had a month of clean-up," Krieg told the ABC.

Heavy rains are forecast for northern NSW this week with high water levels possible in the flood-wrecked regional centre of Lismore.

"It is a horrible sense of déjà vu for the people of the Northern Rivers."



Residents of Lismore have been ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night, once again.

Across the border, an emergency alert has been issued for residents in the Queensland town of Dalby as the state's southeast faces more intense rain and flooding.

One man has already died in floodwaters, and authorities have a close eye on the town 200 kilometres west of Brisbane, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

2. Paedophile children’s nurse jailed for three years.

A Perth children’s nurse has been jailed for more than three years on child exploitation and indecent dealing charges.

Peter James De Moulipied plead guilty to 14 charges, and was on Monday sentenced to three years and five months jail time.

The ABC reports he was caught masturbating while children walked past his home on five separate occasions and used an illegal website to chat with children online and request sex acts on camera.

De Moulipied worked most recently as a children's nurse in the operating theatres at Perth Children's Hospital, and had worked for the Child and Adolescent Health Service since graduating in 2008.

De Moulipied worked most recently as a children’s nurse in the operating theatres at Perth Children’s Hospital, and had worked for the Child and Adolescent Health Service since graduating in 2008.

He lived opposite a highschool, with police alerted to his behaviour after children caught him in the window of his home.

If this post brings up any issues for you, you can contact Bravehearts (an organisation providing support to victims of child abuse) here.

If you are concerned about the welfare of a child you can get advice from the Child Abuse

Protection Hotline by calling 1800 688 009, or visiting this website. You can also call the 24-hour Child Abuse Report Line (131 478).

3. New home buyers get deposit assistance in budget.

The government announced up to 50,000 places will be available each year under its home guarantee scheme, ahead of tonight's federal budget.

The scheme, which is expected to make a real difference to the lives of thousands of Aussies, allows budding first home buyers to enter the market with a much smaller deposit requirement.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said the government's retirement income review found the most important thing for people's safety and security in retirement is home ownership

"So helping people to get into home ownership as soon as possible is one of the best things any government can do to provide economic security right throughout their life into retirement years," he told reporters in Canberra.

Cheaper petrol, cash handouts, more support for struggling first home buyers and billions of dollars for infrastructure projects.



Cheaper petrol, cash handouts, more support for struggling first home buyers and billions of dollars for infrastructure projects.

Tomorrow's budget is aimed at easing cost of living pain for families AND getting the Morrison Government re-elected.

From July 1 there will be 35,000 places under the First Home Guarantee available each year - up from a current 10,000 - for eligible first home buyers to purchase a new or existing home with a deposit as low as five per cent.

From October 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025 there will be 10,000 places each year under the Regional Home Guarantee to support eligible homebuyers, including non-first home buyers and permanent residents, to purchase or construct a new home in regional areas.

There are also 5000 places from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025 to expand the Family Home Guarantee that is specifically targeted at single parent families to allow them to enter or re-enter the housing market with a deposit as little at two per cent.

4. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews tests positive for COVID-19.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has tested positive to COVID-19 and will spend the next seven days isolating with his family.

The premier released a statement on Monday saying he returned a positive rapid antigen test after experiencing "mild symptoms", including a sore throat and temperature.

"So far, Cath and the kids have tested negative. As they are close contacts, they will also isolate for the next seven days," he said.

I woke up today with some symptoms and did a RAT before heading to the office. It was positive.



I woke up today with some symptoms and did a RAT before heading to the office. It was positive.

Cath and the kids are negative, but as close contacts will isolate with me for seven days.

On Thursday, Andrews and his family attended the premier of the musical Hamilton at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne.

The positive result will see Deputy Premier James Merlino step in as Acting Premier until at least next Monday and Andrews miss tomorrow's memorial service for Shane Warne.

5. Chris Rock not pressing charges for Oscars slap.

Comedian Chris Rock has declined to press charges against Will Smith after yesterday's infamous Oscars slap.

Smith slapped Rock after the presenter made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith appearing in the film "GI Jane 2" – seemingly referencing her shaved head.

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock

"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program," the department said in a statement, according to NBC.

"The incident involved one individual slapping another," the statement continued.

"The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

Following the incident, the Academy did not say whether Smith would be invited back for future shows, but said on Twitter, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form."

The Academy does not condone violence of any form.



The Academy does not condone violence of any form.

Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.

