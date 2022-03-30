'It doesn't go far enough.' What the 2022 Budget actually means for women.

Right now, everyone is talking about the 2022 Federal Budget.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg handed down this year's budget papers on Tuesday night, outlining how the government will spend funds if they win the upcoming federal election (on a yet to be decided date).

While the budget focused on the rising cost of living, a number of measures centred around women in the areas of safety, health, economic security and leadership.

Unfortunately, we saw a drop in funding for women and girls this year, with only $2.1 billion set aside compared to the $3.4 billion investment made last year.

So what does the budget actually mean for women? And more importantly, is it enough?

To help you better understand numbers, we've broken down all the budget measures that are focused on women, including what the experts are saying.

Here's what you need to know.

Women's safety.

The government says improving the safety of women and girls is a "key priority", with one woman killed by a partner every 11 days.

To combat gender-based violence, the government is providing a further $1.3 billion (bringing the total to $2.5 billion) to support the implementation of the National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children 2022-2032.

The funding is focused on four pillars within the national plan; prevention, early intervention, response and recovery.

The funds include:

$222.6 million in prevention initiatives including expanding the role of the national prevention organisation, Our Watch.

$328.2 million will go towards early intervention programs, including $127.8 million for trauma-informed national counselling services and behaviour change services. They will also extend their investment in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Family Support Services for families who are experiencing, witnessing or at risk of family or domestic violence.

$480.1 million will go towards responsive services, including $240 million to extend the Escaping Violence Payment.

$290.9 million will go towards a range of legal and health services, including $25 million to establish Australia’s first women’s trauma recovery facility at the Illawarra Women’s Health Centre.

What people are saying about it.

Gender equality and safety advocates say the budget doesn't go far enough when it comes to addressing violence against women.

"Tonight’s budget only included $207.4 million of additional funding for women’s safety next financial year. In the midst of a national crisis, and national reckoning - tonight’s commitments don’t go far enough," Renee Carr, Executive Director of Fair Agenda, said in a statement.

"Prevention is critical to ending gender-based violence. Yet tonight the government failed to resource a critical pillar of violence prevention efforts in schools: upskilling the educators who will be asked to deliver critical lessons to students across the country."

"How students are taught is as important as what they are taught. And if respectful relationships education isn’t implemented well - it not only doesn’t help, it can be actively harmful."

Mission Australia CEO, Sharon Callister also said more needs to be done to provide affordable housing for women and children escaping domestic violence.

“Everyone knows that domestic and family violence is one of the main reasons women and children are pushed into homelessness in Australia," she said in a statement.