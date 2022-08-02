By Brielle Burns

1. Aussie women dominate in Commonwealth Games pool.

Aussie swimmers Emma McKeon, Mollie O'Callaghan, Ariarne Titmus and Shayna Jack have wracked up medals on day five of the Commonwealth Games.

18-year-old Mollie O'Callaghan beat out swimming icon Emma McKeon to claim gold at the 100m freestyle. Together with teammate Shayna Jack, the trio completed a clean sweep on the podium, with Jack coming in second and McKeon third.

It was a sensational Aussie clean sweep in the women's 100m freestyle led by Mollie O'Callaghan while 18-year-old Elizabeth Dekkers won the 200m butterfly overnight at the Commonwealth Games. #B2022 pic.twitter.com/mFrDq9U0Os — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) August 2, 2022

McKeon later won gold as part of the mixed 4x100m medley relay team, which saw her earn her 13th gold Commonwealth Games medal.

Ariarne Titmus also took home her sixth Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 800m freestyle and 18-year-old Elizabeth Dekkers won the 200m butterfly.

Elsewhere in the pool, Cody Simpson placed fifth in the 100m butterfly, while Aussie champion Matt Temple claimed silver.

"I want to inspire young people to know that they can do whatever it is they want to do, even if they feel like it’s too late or they’re too old to pick something up, because it’s never too late," Simpson told Channel 7 after the race.

🗣️ "I want to inspire young people to know that they can do whatever it is they want to do, even if they feel like it's too late or they're too old to pick something up, because it's never too late."



- Cody Simpson after his swim in the 100 butterfly final #B2022 pic.twitter.com/vILmMskcqO — 7Sport (@7Sport) August 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Nina Kennedy won Australia's first field medal of the Games, claiming gold in the pole vault.

Australia has now won 106 medals in Birmingham, including 42 gold.

2. Reserve Bank lifts cash rate to 1.85 per cent in "another difficult day".

The Reserve Bank has lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.85 per cent - its highest level in more than six years.

For someone with a $500,000 mortgage at the start of May, with 25 years remaining, the total increase across the four hikes would be $472 a month, according to RateCity.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers told parliament yesterday it was "another difficult day" for Australian homeowners.

"It's not a shock to anybody, but it will still sting," he said.

Treasurer @JEChalmers says today will be a difficult day for households, as they brace for a fourth straight cash rate hike.

The RBA is tipped to lift rates by 50 basis points. Families with a $500K mortgage will need to fork out around $140 more a month for their loan. #auspol pic.twitter.com/mweA58mOA8 — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) August 2, 2022

RBA governor Philip Lowe said the rate rises in recent months were required "to bring inflation back to target and to create a more sustainable balance of demand and supply in the Australian economy".

The RBA is seeking to return inflation to its target band of two to three per cent from its current level of 6.1 per cent - the highest it has been since the early 1990s.

Dr Lowe said inflation was expected to peak later this year and decline back to the target range.

3. Aged care law first bill to pass under new parliament.

Laws responding to the recommendations from the aged care royal commission have become the first to pass federal parliament under the new Labor government.

The legislation amends the aged care subsidy funding model and introduces new reporting and transparency requirements. It responds to 17 recommendations of the royal commission's final report.

The royal commission response bill was introduced by the former coalition government before lapsing at the federal election and was reinstated when parliament resumed last week.

Today the 47th Parliament passed its first Bill.



We made a promise to Australians that we would take better care of their loved ones and restore dignity to our most vulnerable citizens.



Reforming aged care will take years but this bill is a first step on the journey. pic.twitter.com/O1H0JM1CMA — Anika Wells MP (@AnikaWells) August 2, 2022

Under the legislation, the Department of Health and Aged Care will publish star ratings for all aged care services by the end of 2022 to allow older Australians and their families to compare quality and safety performance of different services and providers.

The laws also extend the Serious Incident Response Scheme to all in-home care providers, from December 1 and introduce a new code of conduct for approved providers, aged care workers and key personnel.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said older Australians were closer to receiving the care and dignity they deserved with the passage of the bill.

"I made promises to the Australian people to improved aged care and inside our first 10 weeks we have begun delivering on those promises," he said.

Further aged care reforms will be introduced in 2023.

4. Aus leaders react to the death of al-Qaeda leader.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he hopes terrorist attack victims find some "small solace" in the death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

US President Joe Biden has confirmed Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend - the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

CNN: The United States has killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike. pic.twitter.com/6Oyl0Mpuoe — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 1, 2022

With other senior al-Qaeda members, Zawahiri is believed to have plotted the October 12, 2000, attack on the USS Cole naval vessel in Yemen that killed 17 US sailors and injured more than 30 others. He was also indicted in the United States for his role in the August 7, 1998, bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 people and wounded more than 5000 others.

Both bin laden and Zawahiri eluded capture when US-led forces toppled Afghanistan's Taliban government in late 2001 following the September 11 attacks on the United States.

"So many lives have been lost and so much blood has been spilled since, including all those Australians who served, sacrificed and gave their lives in Afghanistan," Albanese told parliament yesterday.

"For two decades, this man fled the consequences of his crimes. Our thoughts today are with the loved ones of all of his victims.

"May they find some small solace in the knowledge that he cannot cause more grief through his acts of terror and let terrorists see that Afghanistan will never, ever be a safe haven for their hatred, their terrorism and their attacks on our humanity."

5. Man charged after allegedly breaking into Windsor Castle with crossbow while Queen was inside.

A man arrested with a crossbow at Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle home on Christmas Day last year has been charged with having a weapon with intent to "alarm her Majesty" under the UK's Treason Act, police and prosecutors say.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, from Southampton in southern England, was arrested on December 25 while carrying a crossbow in the grounds of the castle to the west of London where the 96-year-old monarch mostly resides, prosecutors said.

Following an investigation by counter-terrorism police, he was charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon and an offence under section 2 of the Treason Act 1842.

Man caught in Windsor Castle grounds charged https://t.co/M4tgCQ5y91 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 2, 2022

This section details punishment for "discharging or aiming fire-arms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm her Majesty".

The Queen was at the castle at the time of the incident along with her son and heir Prince Charles, his wife Camilla and other close family. Police said Chail had not broken into any buildings.

Chail will appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 17.

