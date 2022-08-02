'I'm a 29-year-old private investigator. Here's what my life looks like.'

You've got to be able to run fast.

That's the overarching lesson I glean from Sydney-based private investigator, Amy Elliott.

It's been three years since she launched her firm National Inquiry Agency – with a four-month-old baby in tow. Her boutique firm is dedicated to private investigations into missing persons, background checks, corporate investigations and process serving.

Over that time (and the 1400 cases she has handled) Amy has been chased by people, dogs – and even a rogue sheep.

"I was on a rural property, and there was one aggressive sheep that didn’t like me being there. It ran at me and so, I had to leg it over the fence," Amy, 29, tells Mamamia.

And then there was the case of a woman Amy was trying to locate. She was deep in debt, and had 'disappeared'. Amy could feel she was closing in on her, and made door-to-door enquiries. Behind one of those doors she was met with hostility: the woman threatened to release her German Shepherd dog on Amy.

She was the woman Amy had been searching for.

"I left pretty quickly," she says with a laugh.

Private investigating was never the career plan for Amy. But she also wasn't far off either.

She studied law and qualified as a solicitor – mainly working in the areas of family law, criminal law and personal injury law. After five years, she realised her passion was to find the proof and "evidence that would stick in court" for the solicitors.

“I realised pushing paperwork wasn’t for me, and I wanted to get more boots on the ground helping. It was that more active involvement that helps to get the result.”