"It upsets me." Why everyone is talking about Cody Simpson, Emma McKeon and Kyle Chalmers.

Following the men's 100m freestyle at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Kyle Chalmers touched the wall, checked the results, then brought his index finger to his lips.

The Australian swimmer had just won gold - a medal he'd been working towards for six years, since becoming an Olympic champion at Rio in 2016.

But instead of cheering with excitement, he asked for silence.

"Normally I do a bit more of a powerful celebration after a win but... that probably means more than giving a fist bump or flexing the muscles," the 24-year-old told Channel Seven post-race.

"It is special to win, but unfortunately I think it is hard to enjoy the moment when all that has happened has gone on. It makes it a challenging time.

He added: "I hope nobody else has to go through what I have gone through."

For months now, Chalmers has been at the centre of tabloid fodder after made-up headlines described a "love triangle" between him and teammates, Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson.