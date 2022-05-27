By Brielle Burns

Warning: This post deals with domestic violence and assault and may be triggering for some people.



1. Federal parliament at centre of fresh assault allegation.

An investigation has been launched after a woman was allegedly assaulted by her male co-worker at Parliament House in Canberra.

Police confirmed in a statement on Thursday they received a report of a man assaulting a woman in December last year.

The people involved were employed at parliament house at the time but are not politicians or political staff.

An ACT policing spokesman said the incident involved "building support staff" and was reported in March.

"Specialist investigators from the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Team have spoken to the complainant and they have advised they do not wish to proceed with an investigation," he told AAP.

A Department of Parliamentary Services spokeswoman said an investigation into the incident was underway.

The incident occurred within a year of News Corp revealing Brittany Higgins, a former Liberal staffer, was allegedly raped in Linda Reynolds' ministerial office in March 2019.

Meanwhile, Queensland MP Melissa McMahon has opened up about her harrowing childhood of sexual abuse as she takes a leave of absence from parliament.

The Labor member for Macalister in Logan, south of Brisbane, told parliament she was first sexually abused at age five and can "still vividly remember the first, the second time this occurred to me, but mercifully after that it is a blur."

"Most afternoons I was shopped around the neighbourhood to other teenagers and often exchanged for a can of soft drink... I could not tell you how many perpetrators were involved. I could not even quantify how long it lasted."

McMahon said at the age of nine she looked at "the face of pure evil" when placed in the care of a convicted child sex offender through her church.

"My hours after school became a personal hell, but I had been through this before and my survival skills kicked in - don't cry, don't move, don't say a word."

‘I will recover loudly so others don’t die quietly’: Queensland MP recounts horrific abuse https://t.co/G5aFezTfQt — Guardian Australia (@GuardianAus) May 26, 2022

2. Witness says Chris Dawson slammed his wife into a door.

A former babysitter says she saw Chris Dawson being violent, including a time when he allegedly grabbed his wife Lynette and slammed her into a doorframe at their Sydney home.

Giving evidence at Dawson's murder trial yesterday, the witness, referred to as BM, said that in 1980 she saw Dawson grab his wife by the arm and swing her into their daughters' bedroom.

"Lynette was also like a ragdoll because he was a lot bigger and as he grabbed her and swung her, she actually collected the doorframe with her shoulder and possibly her head," BM told the NSW Supreme Court.

Image: AAP.

Another witness, Roslyn McLoughlin told the court yesterday she allegedly saw Lynette with bruises on her leg and arms during one of their regular tennis sessions just before Christmas 1981.

"She had a large probably grapefruit-sized bruise on her thigh... She had some bruises on her arms," she said.

Lynette was quite distressed and had allegedly begged McLoughlin to return home with her, Justice Ian Harrison was told. McLoughlin said she felt bad about not going back to the Dawsons' home in Bayview, Sydney, at the time.

Dawson has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife.

3. Guns to be banned during Donald Trump's speech at the NRA conference.

A convention held by The National Rifle Association in America will go ahead, after a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school killed 19 students and two teachers.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the NRA's Annual Leadership Forum in Texas on Friday. However, audience members won't be able to carry guns during his address.

According to the NRA, the Secret Service will take control of the hall during Trump's speech and will not permit firearms, firearm accessories or knives, among other items.

The NRA released a statement yesterday saying the convention would still go ahead despite the shooting.

"Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognise this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal," the statement read.

"As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognise our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure."

4. 18,000 Catholic school teachers in NSW and ACT to strike today.

18,000 teachers and support staff from 540 Catholic diocesan schools in NSW and the ACT are preparing to strike for 24-hours over pay and conditions.

The Independent Education Union says its members will stop work today to march at 10 rallies throughout NSW and the ACT, in the first full-day stoppage by Catholic school teachers in 18 years.

The union wants a pay increase of 10 to 15 per cent over two years, less paperwork, more pupil-free time for planning and an end to staff shortages.

18,000 Catholic school teachers will go on strike today across NSW and the ACT, demanding a pay rise of up to 15%. #9Today pic.twitter.com/ECcqw69HAS — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) May 26, 2022

The IEU, which represents 32,000 teachers and support staff throughout NSW and the ACT, will have to wait until next month's NSW budget to see if teachers get a significant pay rise.

Premier Dominic Perrottet has flagged the government will lift its 2.5 per pay cap, in place since 2011, for frontline workers in the June 21 budget.

The pay cap applies to public servants and while Catholic employers are not bound by it, they typically take their cue from it.

5. Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault.

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service says.

"He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

BREAKING: UK prosecutors charged Kevin Spacey with 4 counts of sexual assault against 3 men.



The actor has faced multiple sexual harassment lawsuits, some from victims alleging abuse when they were 14. A theater in London has received 20+ allegations of misconduct by Spacey. pic.twitter.com/KS9fRFrmz6 — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 26, 2022

In November 2017, London's Old Vic theatre said it had received 20 separate allegations of inappropriate conduct by Spacey from 20 men who came into contact with him at the theatre, or in connection with it, between 1995 and 2013.

Spacey, who was once one of Hollywood's biggest stars, was dropped from the TV show House of Cards and removed from the movie All the Money in the World after the accusations of sexual misconduct came to light.

The 62-year-old has previously denied all accusations of misconduct.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.

The Men’s Referral Service is also available on 1300 766 491 or via online chat at www.ntv.org.au.www.ntv.org.au.

- With AAP.