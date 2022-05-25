By Brielle Burns

Morning,

The world has been left devastated over the deaths of 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school shooting in Texas.

Here's what you need to know about the attack - the 27th school shooting in America this year.

These are the top news stories for Thursday May 26.

1. Kids barricaded in class with Texas killer, as more victims identified.

The 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas school barricaded himself inside a single classroom and "began shooting anyone that was in his way", authorities say.

Law enforcement officers eventually broke into the classroom and killed the gunman, who used an AR-style rifle.

Police and others responding to Tuesday's attack also went around breaking windows at the school to enable students and teachers to escape, said Lieutenant Christopher Olivarez, of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Lt Olivarez told CNN that all of the victims were in the same classroom at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

The killer "barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom", he said on Wednesday. "It just shows you the complete evil of the shooter."

More victims have also been identified, including 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, eight-year-old Uziyah Garcia, 10-year-old Jose Flores Jr. and 46-year-old teacher Irma Garcia.

These are 17 of the 19 children identified by loved ones from Tuesday's tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Officials now say all of the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School. INFO: https://t.co/I3DnXNz4MB pic.twitter.com/O91fkOVCGO — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) May 25, 2022

10-year-old Xavier Lopez and fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles were earlier confirmed as victims.

2. Five seats key to final election result.

Labor is leading in three of the five remaining close seat races as vote counting continues following Saturday's federal election.

Yesterday afternoon, the Australian Electoral Commission listed Labor as holding 75 seats to the Coalition's 61, with two Greens, 12 other crossbenchers and one seat, Macnamara, where there is no two-candidate preferred result available.

The ABC is projecting Macnamara to be retained by sitting Labor MP Josh Burns, with a 4.5 per cent margin.

For wages.

For the Uluru Statement.

For real action on climate.

For the Biloela family.

For aged care.

For Medicare.

For manufacturing.

For jobs.



I just voted Labor, for our future.



Let's do this, Australia. Let's change the government today.#auspol #ausvotes #Macnamara pic.twitter.com/C7tyCHIDJT — Josh Burns (@joshburnsmp) May 20, 2022

In the closest race, Liberal candidate Andrew Constance is 114 votes ahead of sitting Labor MP Fiona Phillips in the NSW seat of Gilmore. Other seats being watched include Brisbane, Deakin and Lyons.

In the Senate, the Coalition is on track to hold 31 seats, and Labor 26, in the 76-seat chamber from July.

3. Refugees celebrate promise of a new home.

Refugees on temporary visas have celebrated the election result, in anticipation they will soon be able to call Australia their permanent home.

While the major parties promoted similar border policies during the campaign, Labor pledged to grant permanent visas to more than 19,000 refugees already in Australia who must otherwise keep reapplying to stay. Temporary visas allow them to work, but prohibit them from bringing family members to Australia.

Afghan refugee Nimat Nazari, a member of the persecuted Hazara community, said he could now sleep soundly.

"I am very happy now; I hope my tension and uncertainty will be over soon," said Nazari, who has been on temporary arrangements for more than a decade.

"There are many people (like me) who have uncertain lives. A hope exists now that we will have a future here."

While the Coalition had pledged not to send Afghans living in Australia back while the security situation remained dire, their long-term place in Australia was not assured.

4. More Aussies able to receive fourth COVID jab ahead of winter.

Pathologists are sounding the alarm over the low uptake of COVID-19 vaccine boosters as the national immunisation group suggests a fourth dose for some Australians.

The Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia says third doses are particularly low in Queensland and NSW even as cases rise.

"With winter commencing, it is important for everyone that they are fully up to date with all relevant vaccinations," RCPA fellow Professor William Rawlinson said.

"It is very likely that we will experience far more influenza cases in Australia this winter. This, combined with the current, rising trend of COVID-19 cases, is likely to put an extraordinary strain on the healthcare system."

ATAGI have just expanded the criteria for fourth COVID-19 doses in Australia. More eligible patients means more vaccines in arms and less in the bins! #winteriscoming #VaccinesWork 💪🏿💪🏾💪🏽💪🏼https://t.co/i7z1qzL6GB — Dr Brad McKay (@DrBradMcKay) May 25, 2022

Western Australia has the highest uptake of third doses about 80 per cent, while Queensland is the lowest at 58 per cent. Nationally, about two-thirds of eligible Australians have received a booster.

Yesterday, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation announced the expansion for the eligibility of the winter booster dose, with people with health conditions or a disability now able to receive a fourth jab from May 30.

A fourth dose has not yet been recommended for the rest of the population.

5. Kate Moss testifies in support of ex Johnny Depp.

British model Kate Moss has briefly taken the witness stand in the defamation battle between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as his attorneys try to convince a jury that Heard was the abuser in their relationship.

Depp's attorneys on Wednesday called Moss as a rebuttal witness after Heard had testified about a time she feared Depp would push her sister down a staircase. Heard said she recalled "rumours" of Depp pushing Moss down a flight of stairs and she slapped Depp to stop him from harming her sister.

Moss, who dated Depp from 1994 to 1998, testified that she slipped on a staircase and injured her back during a vacation the couple took in Jamaica. Depp rushed to help her, carried her to her room and summoned medical services, she said.

"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," said Moss, who appeared via video from England.

Amber Heard Trial: Kate Moss Finally Testifies Depp Never Pushed Her Down Steps https://t.co/BfewPG73pZ pic.twitter.com/rnH68eDvdl — Forbes (@Forbes) May 25, 2022

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing Heard in Virginia for $US50 million ($A70 million), saying she defamed him when she said she was a victim of domestic abuse. Heard has countersued for $US100 million ($A141 million), arguing that Depp smeared her when his lawyer said her claims were a "hoax."

Closing arguments in the case, which is being heard in Virginia, are scheduled for Friday.

We'll bring you more of the top stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.