19 kids have died in a mass shooting in Texas. It's the 27th school shooting in America this year.

19 children and two adults have been killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school, in the latest in a surge of mass gun violence sweeping the United States.

State Governor Greg Abbott said the suspect, an 18-year-old local man who has also died, opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 137 kilometres west of San Antonio.

"He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," the governor said earlier before further deaths were confirmed.

The gunman abandoned his vehicle and entered the school around 11.30am (local time) on Tuesday with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, before open firing, Abbott said.

Two officers were struck by gunfire, though the governor said their injuries were not serious.

There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.



The rest of the district is under a Secure Status. — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022

He said the shooter, who has been charged over the incident, was probably killed by responding officers but events were still being investigated.

The suspect also allegedly shot his grandmother before entering the school, said Abbott.

Students who attend the school consist of children in the second, third and fourth grades, according to Pete Arredondo, chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department

In US schools, those grades are typically made up of children ranging from seven to 10 years of age.

The incident is the 27th school shooting, of over 200 mass shootings to take place in the US this year.

It unfolded just 10 days after 10 people were killed in shooting in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and 10 years after the infamous 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut that killed 26 people including 20 children.