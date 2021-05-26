﻿'When I think of National Sorry Day, I imagine having my two daughters ripped away from me.'

When I think of National Sorry Day, I think of when you are a child, and you are forced to say sorry without really understanding why - and it never really stops you from doing whatever you did wrong again.

National Sorry Day came to be on February 13, 2008, although it is now remembered on the May 26 each year due to the 'Bringing them Home' report being published on that same day in 1997.

The 'Bringing them Home' report was an enquiry into the forcible removal of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children from their families.

This inquiry was pushed because of the general population being ignorant to the atrocities that occurred, with Prime Minister John Howard believing the forcible removal of these children was for the most part, for their own good.

This makes me feel equal parts sad and angry. I always think of my ancestors, especially my Pop who was too dark to be assimilated and instead was forced to become a slave for a farmer at five years old, and I try to imagine myself in their position.