After weeks of promises and political ads (yes THAT song is stuck in my head too), we've finally reached the last day of the federal election campaign.

Before we head to the polls tomorrow, I thought I'd throwback to our piece I wrote on every question about the election you're too afraid to ask.

But first, let's get you across the biggest news stories you need to know today, Friday, May 20.

1. COVID election rules to change as parties head out for last day of campaign.

A last-minute change to voting rules will see Australians with COVID-19 allowed to vote in tomorrow's election.

The Australian Electoral Commission previously confirmed anyone who tested positive for the virus between Saturday and 6pm Tuesday "may not be able to vote".

"For people who did not apply for a postal vote before the application cut off, haven’t voted yet, tested positive before Tuesday and are in isolation through to after election day, they may not be able to vote," a spokesperson confirmed in a statement.

However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told 6PR Radio in Perth the government had been waiting on advice from the AEC.

"They've come forward with a solution and we're happy to support it," he said.

Special Minister of State Ben Morton has since confirmed voters who have tested positive after 6pm Friday May 13 will be able to access the Secure Telephone Voting service.

#BREAKING | Special Minister of State Ben Morton tells @BenFordham -



"Anyone who is covid positive since 6PM last Friday will have access to telephone voting."#auspol — Ben Fordham Live (@BenFordhamLive) May 19, 2022

Before the change, Labor Campaign Spokesperson Jason Clare called the rules "ridiculous", telling Sunrise "there are potentially 200,000 Aussies who won’t get to vote on the weekend".

Meanwhile, Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese will begin today on opposite sides of the country in a last dash to win over voters ahead of the election.

The opposition leader will start the day from Sydney before a three-state blitz of marginal seats held by the Coalition, while the prime minister will take on a final blitz of seats in Perth.

2. PM draws line on assisted dying in NT and ACT as NSW passes law.

Scott Morrison has refused to allow the ACT and Northern Territory the right to legalise voluntary assisted dying.

"That's not our policy," the prime minister told reporters in northern Tasmania yesterday.

"There are differences between territories and states and that is under our constitution and we're not proposing any changes."

Labor has pledged a parliamentary debate and conscience vote on a bill, but Anthony Albanese stopped short of saying it would be brought on in the first 100 days of government.

"What I haven't done is do the hundred-day game. I have said my view is well known about territories and about territories' right to determine their own legislation," he said.

It comes as NSW became the last state in Australia to pass laws allowing people with a terminal illness to voluntarily end their own life yesterday.

NSW is the 6th and last state to legalise Voluntary Assisted Dying.



Thank you to all my colleagues, @DWDnsw and @gogentle_aus for working so hard to achieve this reform.



It’s now time for the federal parliament to legislate to allow people in the ACT and NT the same rights. pic.twitter.com/yXTvsY1rQ3 — Alex Greenwich MP (@AlexGreenwich) May 19, 2022

The decision means within 18 months, people with a fatal diagnosis in NSW will be able to access voluntary assisted dying.

3. Monkeypox detected in Italy and Sweden as WHO on alert.

Italy and Sweden have become the latest countries to report cases of the rare disease monkeypox, with the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal and the United States already dealing with the outbreak.

Monkeypox occurs in central and west Africa, often in proximity to tropical rainforests, and is considered endemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where it was first discovered in humans in 1970.

The virus usually causes symptoms similar to smallpox but milder, and can be transmitted from person to person through air droplets, close bodily contact, or sharing contaminated linens or objects.

According to the Swedish Public Health Agency, one person is infected in the greater Stockholm area.

"The person infected with the virus in Sweden is not seriously ill but is receiving treatment," infectious disease expert Klara Sonden said in a statement.

NEW: Sweden confirms first case of monkeypoxhttps://t.co/qLP12WenAa — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 19, 2022

Italy's health chief of the Lazio region, Alessio D'Amato, also said one case had been confirmed at the National Institute for Infectious Diseases.

The World Health Organisation has called for vigorous contact tracing of the spate of cases and said the general public and health clinics should be aware, and have unusual skin rashes examined by specialist staff. If monkeypox is suspected, patients should be isolated.

4. Aussie swimmer sets world record.

Zac Stubblety-Cook has broken the 200m breaststroke world record at the Australian swimming championships in Adelaide.

"It's a lot to wrap your head around," Stubblety-Cook said, struggling to grasp the enormity of being Australian swimming's latest world record holder.

"It's a bit surreal to be perfectly honest."

Congratulations to our Queensland Olympian Zac Stubblety-Cook who broke a World Record last night to become the fastest man ever in 200m breaststroke with a time of 2:05.95 - 0.17 under the previous record 🙌👏💪 https://t.co/ub4N8BMnUd — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) May 19, 2022

Stubblety-Cook clocked two minutes 05.95 seconds, bettering the previous benchmark of 2:06.12 set by Russian Anton Chupkov in 2019.

The quietly spoken 23-year-old is arguably Australia's lowest-profile Olympic swimming champion.

Other winners from last night included McKeown (women's 4x100m medley), Brianna Throssell (women's 100m butterfly), Chelsea Hodges (women's 50m breaststroke) and Zac Incerti (men's 200m freestyle).

5. Rihanna welcomes first child.

In some entertainment news for your Friday, Rihanna has reportedly welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

According to TMZ, the 34-year-old gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles. However, there are no details about the name or sex of the baby just yet.

The couple previously announced the pregnancy in January while walking through Harlem, New York,

At the time, Rihanna was wearing a pink vintage Chanel puffer coat unbuttoned to reveal her bump.

