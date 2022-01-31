Rihanna is pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky's first child.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are having a baby!

The couple shared the news while walking through Harlem, New York, with Rihanna wearing a pink vintage Chanel puffer coat unbuttoned to reveal her bump. They didn't share any further information, and after posing for a few photos, went back up to their apartment.

What a way to do it.





The longtime friends, both 33, began dating in late 2020, though rumours about their relationship swirled as early as 2013, when Rocky opened for Rihanna's Diamonds World Tour. Since becoming official, they have holidayed with Rihanna's family in Barbados and attended the Met Gala as a couple.

In a May 2021 interview for GQ, Rocky referred to the Fenty mogul as "the love of my life".

He explained that being in a relationship was "so much better" for him than singledom.

"So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

At the time, he said was ready to be a father.