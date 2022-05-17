By Brielle Burns

Scott Morrison's Super Home Buyer Scheme has had everyone taking this week.

1. PM says he could have been "more sensitive" as election race tightens.

Scott Morrison says he could have been a more "sensitive" leader as Australia grappled with the pandemic, natural disasters and global uncertainty.

Appearing on A Current Affair last night, the prime minister was asked how long he had known he was a "bulldozer", and what he would have done differently.

"I could have certainly been more sensitive at times ... there's no doubt about that," he said.

Morrison said he would have "militarised" the vaccine rollout earlier, which had been beset by delays at the outset of the program: "If we done it earlier and I think that would have made a difference."

Meanwhile, new polling by Resolve Strategic for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, shows the election race has tightened in the final week.

Labor's primary vote has dropped from 34 to 31 per cent over the past two weeks, while the Coalition slightly increased its support from 33 to 34 per cent. On a two-party preferred basis Labor leads by a slim 51 to 49 percent.

THREE DAYS TO GO: The election race is heating up, with a new poll showing Labor and the Coalition are neck-and-neck. #9Today pic.twitter.com/9NiUqOJH3d — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) May 17, 2022

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will speak at the National Press Club today for the leaders' election address ahead of Saturday's election.

2. Women's votes could decide the election.

Women could decide the outcome of the federal election with the number of unsure female voters more than three times that of men, according to new research.

Analysis by the Australian National University found 8.4 per cent of women are still yet to decide who they will vote for on polling day, in comparison to 2.8 per cent of men.

The research found a higher number of women said they would vote for Labor (33.4 percent) compared to the Coalition (29.2 percent). More women than men were also likely to vote for the Greens.

Research by the Australian National University shows that women are three times more likely to still be thinking about their vote than men. https://t.co/njdexE2iT3 — Financial Review (@FinancialReview) May 17, 2022

ANU Director of Global Institute for Women's Leadership Professor Michelle Ryan said women's votes are "up for grabs".

"The data tells us women could hold the power to decide who is elected prime minister, meaning there is still time for candidates to convince female voters why they deserve their support," she said.

Voters also have the greatest amount of confidence in Labor delivering on gender equality.

Almost two-thirds of Australians have "little confidence" in the Liberal party when it comes to equity issues, with more than a quarter having "none at all".

3. More Aussies struggling under poverty line.

More Australians are struggling to afford housing, food, and basic medical care, as new research shows most visitors to one charity are living below the poverty line.

The Salvation Army has seen a significant uptick in the number of people reaching out for help in the past 12 months, given inflation pressures, the rising cost of living, and economic stress because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The charity surveyed more than 1400 people who visited their emergency relief centres in the past year and found that, after they paid for housing, 93 per cent were living below the poverty line.

That bumped up to 97 per cent for people living on government payments, and 98 per cent for families with children. After paying for housing, couples with children had $19 a day to live off, while single parents had $22.

‘More than three million people, including one in six children, live in poverty in Australia & are finding it increasingly tough to make ends meet. Most cannot find secure, affordable housing as the cost of living skyrockets around them. — @VinniesAustralia (@VinniesAust) May 17, 2022

"We're calling on the next elected federal government to focus on the most vulnerable in society," said Salvos' public relations secretary Major Bruce Harmer.

"Being able to meet basic living expenses should be the norm for all in an advanced economy like Australia, and not something we are still discussing in 2022."

Wages are expected to have only grown at half the rate of inflation when the latest figures are released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics later today.

4. Ukraine’s most devastating siege ends after 250 soldiers surrender.

More than 250 Ukrainian fighters have surrendered to Russian forces at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol after weeks of resistance, bringing an end to the most devastating siege of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had personally guaranteed the prisoners would be treated according to international standards.

But a Reuters witness said seven buses carrying Ukrainian fighters from the Azovstal garrison arrived at a former penal colony in the Russian-controlled town of Olenivka near Donetsk.

Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters, trapped for more than two months in Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks, evacuatedhttps://t.co/zz3ZzV0AOn pic.twitter.com/qG52NRxk88 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 17, 2022

TASS news agency said a Russian committee planned to question the soldiers, many of them members of the Azov Battalion, as part of an investigation into what Russia calls "Ukrainian regime crimes".

Ukraine's negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on local television on Tuesday that progress could not be made in peace talks, if Russia did not recognise the situation on the ground.

Russia earlier confirmed the end of talks.

5. Finland, Sweden 'optimistic' on NATO bid despite Turkey’s objections.

Finland and Sweden have voiced optimism that common ground can be found with Turkey over its objections to them joining NATO.

Turkey surprised many NATO allies on Monday by saying it would not support membership for Sweden and Finland after the two countries took the widely anticipated step of agreeing to apply to join the US-led alliance this week.

"Statements from Turkey have very quickly changed and become harder during the last few days," Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said during an address to Sweden's parliament.

"But I am sure that, with the help of constructive discussions, we will solve the situation... I am optimistic."

Both countries are due to submit their formal applications on Wednesday, with Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson travelling to the US to meet US President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Leaders of Finland and Sweden confirmed on Tuesday that the Nordic nations would jointly submit their applications for NATO membership this week, and would travel to Washington to meet with President Biden. https://t.co/pFz6i53mXO — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 17, 2022

