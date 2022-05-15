By Brielle Burns

Morning everyone,

We've officially made to the final week of the election campaign!

But for now, let's get you across the biggest news stories you need to know this morning, Monday May 16.

1. Labor slams PM’s first home buyers plan.

Labor has attacked the government's new policy allowing first-home buyers to dip into their superannuation to get into the housing market.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison used the Liberal Party's official election campaign launch yesterday to announce first home buyers will be able to access 40 percent of their superannuation (up to $50,000) to buy a house.

"The evidence shows that the best thing we can do to help Australians achieve financial security in their retirement is to help them own their own home," said Morrison.

The Prime Minister has set the stage for a policy battle in the last leg of the campaign, announcing a plan which would allow first home buyers to dip into their super. #9Today pic.twitter.com/hgKuqZ7IQw — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) May 15, 2022

But Labor housing spokesperson Jason Clare said the policy would drive up prices and hurt young Australians, after the former prime minister and super architect Paul Keating called it a "full-frontal assault" on the system.

"This would be like adding kerosene to a fire. Their super will supercharge the property prices," said Clare, adding, "You shouldn't have to raid your super to buy a home."

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees also said the Coalition's plan would drive up house prices and undermine the core purpose of the super system.

2. Calls for COVID-19 refocus after election, as Australia tops world in cases.

One of the heads of Australia's peak doctor's organisation hopes for governments to turn back to combating COVID-19 once the election "silliness" is over.

Australia currently has the highest per capita infection rate in the world, reporting more than 48,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

About 40 people are dying with the virus per day based off the latest seven-day average, with almost 7800 Australians dying with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Australia led the world in COVID infections this week and the experts say 'it's not over'. ⁦@abcnews⁩ https://t.co/ftDT9XxTUg — Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) May 14, 2022

Australian Medical Association vice-president Chris Moy said a mix of fatigue and complacency had seen the virus shunted from the national spotlight.

"I think, past the silliness of this election, we do need to refocus," Dr Moy told the ABC on Sunday.

He also warned the health system is trying to help thousands of Australians suffering from long COVID.

"Which is, I think, something as a community we haven't acknowledged," Dr Moy said.

3. Sweden and Finland make historic NATO plan.

Finland and Sweden have both decided to apply for membership of NATO, setting aside decades of effective neutrality in light of growing concerns for their own security amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"A new era is beginning," Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said alongside Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Sunday, announcing a step that the two leaders called historic.

"We have had wars with Russia, and we don't want that kind of future for ourselves, for our children, and this is why we're making these decisions today and in the upcoming weeks, so there will never again be a war," the Finnish premier said.

Finland confirmed that it will apply for NATO membership once it gains parliamentary approval, a historic policy shift prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine https://t.co/HvO8N4E4og pic.twitter.com/rfcPD5pXfP — Reuters (@Reuters) May 15, 2022

Sweden later announced its intention to apply for NATO membership in a move that marks a major shift in their position on the defence alliance.

"We are faced with a fundamentally changed security environment in Europe," Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said. "The essential question for us is how best to protect Sweden and the Kremlin has shown that it is prepared to use force to achieve its political goals."

Meanwhile, British military intelligence says Russia may have lost a third of the invasion force it sent into Ukraine as its offensive continues to struggle in the face of stiff resistance.

4. Flood warnings remain in QLD, as residents begin clean up.

Floodwaters are slowly receding across Queensland as a dangerous weather system passes, but scattered rain is due to continue across the state's southeast.

Between 200mm and 300mm fell across the state over 48 hours into Saturday, with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and State Emergency Service volunteers responding to hundreds of call-outs throughout the recent deluge.

Flood warnings remain in place with significant flooding in the Mary River, in the upper creeks and tributaries of the lower Brisbane River, and in the Condamine-Balonne River system, among other areas.

The rain has eased but we’re still experiencing the impacts of flooding across the road network today in our Southern Queensland region.



Here's the state-controlled roads which are currently closed below 👇 pic.twitter.com/TRiXYKiFah — Transport and Main Roads Queensland (@TMRQld) May 15, 2022

Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Shane Chelepy has warned against complacency as residents begin recovery and clean-up efforts.

"While we're seeing the rain easing ... we still have a number of creeks that are flowing," Chelepy said.

"We have seen the water significantly reduce in Warwick but we know that we've had approximately 26 dwellings impacted to various degrees and about 22 commercial premises and hose clean-ups have already started out there."

Light showers expected hang around during the week before another weather system develops on Friday.

In NSW, rainfall has eased with flood warnings cancelled for the Brunswick, Richmond and Wilsons rivers. However, warnings remain including along the Macquarie and Clarence rivers.

5. US shooter was on authorities' radar, as vigil held for victims.

A teenager who fatally shot 10 people in a racially fuelled attack at a New York grocery store in a black neighbourhood, had been taken into custody a year ago but was released after roughly a day, authorities say.

The suspect, Payton Gendron, 18, surrendered to police on Saturday at the Buffalo grocery store after what authorities called an act of "racially motivated violent extremism."

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told reporters that Gendron had been taken into custody and given a mental evaluation over a day and a half last June but was released.

New York State police said they had been called to a high school in Gendron's hometown of Conklin, New York, on June 8, 2021, in response to a 17-year-old student making a threatening statement.

On Sunday, several dozen community members held an emotional vigil for the victims outside the store.

Eleven people struck by gunfire were black and two were white, officials said.

Shocked Buffalo residents mourn victims of mass US shooting https://t.co/4zOCADHoLn — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 15, 2022

- With AAP and DPA.