By Brielle Burns

It's been one year since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. My colleague Rebecca Davis has taken a look at what life has been like for women in the country ever since. You can read about it here.

But first, there are the top news stories you need to know today, Wednesday, August 17.

1. Morrison defends ministerial appointments.

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended his decision to secretly swear himself in to at least five portfolios held by other cabinet ministers.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed Morrison had secretly appointed himself to the finance, treasury, health, home affairs and resources portfolios between March 2020 and May 2021.

The former prime minister has now explained himself in a 1200-word response on Facebook.

"In hindsight these arrangements were unnecessary," he said of the treasury and home affairs portfolios.

"For any offence to my colleagues I apologise."

Morrison said the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic crisis required an "unprecedented policy response".

"The risk of ministers becoming incapacitated, sick, hospitalised, incapable of doing their work at a critical hour or even fatality was very real," he wrote.

His response comes as former home affairs minister Karen Andrews called on Morrison, the MP for the Sydney seat of Cook, to resign from parliament.

"The Australian people have been let down, they have been betrayed," she said.

Albanese is awaiting advice from the solicitor-general on whether Mr Morrison's actions have any legal repercussions.

2. Man charged with QLD woman's murder after body found in the bush.

The boyfriend of a 44-year-old woman found dead in North Queensland has been charged with the mother-of-four's murder.

The woman's body was discovered by teenagers on quad bikes in bushland at Bluewater in Townsville on Saturday.

The Deeragun man was charged with one count of murder (domestic violence offence) on Tuesday, police said.

Police have charged a Deeragun man with the murder of a 44-year-old Townsville woman whose body was located in Bluewater on Saturday, August 13.https://t.co/gsvDchJlKZ pic.twitter.com/i6b8aLhLkr — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) August 16, 2022

Police believe the woman had recently moved to the area and the relationship with the man was quite recent.

The man was also charged over a separate incident, after police believe he discharged a shotgun into a passing vehicle travelling on the Bruce Highway about 11.30am on Sunday.

The 38-year-old was taken into custody without incident at a service station in Proserpine on Sunday evening and transferred to Mackay.

He will appear in the Mackay Magistrate's Court today.

3. SA woman detained after stabbing children.

A woman who allegedly stabbed her two children on a motorway in Adelaide has faced court as police praised a man who intervened in the incident, declaring his actions prevented a far worse situation.

Police say the woman stopped her car on the North-South Motorway on Monday night and removed her two young boys before stabbing them both several times with a knife.

A member of the public stopped his car on the motorway and intervened, disarming the woman. He was assisted soon after by two other members of the public, who restrained the woman until police arrived.

Superintendent Selena Dinning said police were extremely grateful to the man and the other people who helped.

"If this man hadn't stopped, I'm sure the situation would have been much worse," Supt Dinning said.

She added it was not known what triggered the incident or where the woman was going.

Two critically injured children in hospital after being stabbed on a roadside in Adelaide's northern suburbs, allegedly by their own mother. @9JesseBurns #9News pic.twitter.com/IsRlUJHS28 — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) August 16, 2022

The two boys, aged eight and three, were taken to the Women's and Children's Hospital in Adelaide where they were treated for critical injuries.

The eight-year-old had surgery on his wounds early on Tuesday and was expected to make a full recovery. His three-year-old brother was also expected to be operated on with his condition described as stable.

Their 35-year-old mother was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital where she underwent a medical assessment and later faced a bedside court hearing charged with two counts of attempted murder. Court documents showed she was remanded in custody to appear again in December, though her lawyers were granted leave to call on an earlier bail hearing.

4. WA to overhaul outdated equality laws.

Western Australia's laws will be reformed to strengthen protections for LGBTQI people and remove an outdated caveat on sexual harassment complaints.

WA's Law Reform Commission has made more than 160 recommendations aimed at improving the state's anti-discrimination laws.

Yesterday, Attorney-General John Quigley said the McGowan government had broadly accepted most of the recommendations and would draft a new Equal Opportunity Act "to bring WA into line with the rest of the country".

Western Australia's anti-discrimination laws will be overhauled to provide stronger protections for women and #LGBTIQA+ communities, among other reforms. https://t.co/bYW1wMfta2 — Pride in Law (@prideinlaw) August 16, 2022

Planned reforms include strengthening equal opportunity protections for LGBTQI staff and students in religious schools, and new anti-vilification laws.

Members of parliament and their staff, judges, local government workers and volunteers will also be explicitly prohibited from engaging in sexual or racial harassment.

People who are trans, gender-diverse or non-binary will also be provided anti-discrimination protections without needing to be recognised by the Gender Reassignment Board.

"This is not about granting additional rights to any one group of people, but ensuring all Western Australians are free from discrimination, harassment, vilification and victimisation." said Quigley.

5. Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault with firearm.

A$AP Rocky, who welcomed a son with Rihanna earlier this year, has been charged with two felonies for pulling a gun on a former friend and firing in Hollywood last year.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged the 33-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

A$AP Rocky has been charged in Los Angeles with two felonies for allegedly pulling a gun on a former friend and firing twice in his direction, prosecutors say. Representatives of the rapper didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. https://t.co/UKYihok0jv — The Associated Press (@AP) August 16, 2022

Prosecutors allege that during an argument on November 6, 2021, Mayers pointed the handgun at the victim, then in a subsequent confrontation drew the gun again and fired twice in the direction of the man, who suffered a minor injury. His name has not been released.

Mayers has not entered a plea to the charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Mayers and two other men fled the scene after he fired the gun, police said. He was first arrested for the incident at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20, and was released on bail the same day.

