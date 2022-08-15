By Brielle Burns

Morning everyone,

It's Tuesday August 16 and there's a lot of talk about former Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the moment.

Let's get you up to speed with the top five news stories you need to know today.

1. Scott Morrison faces probe amid secret portfolio claims.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the government will investigate claims former Prime Minister Scott Morrison secretly swore himself into three ministries during the pandemic.

On the weekend, The Australian reported Morrison swore himself in as health minister and finance minister, alongside his own ministers, after the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Morrison also swore himself in as resources minister in 2021 and used his powers to overturn a decision by former minister Keith Pitt to approve a controversial gas project off the NSW coast, according to news.com.au.

Albanese said the action take by his predecessor was unprecedented.

"The people of Australia were kept in the dark as to what the ministerial arrangements were - it's completely unacceptable," he said.

Former Liberal Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the move was "sinister" and went against the traditions of Westminster parliamentary democracy.

"I'm astonished that Mr Morrison thought he could do it, astonished that the prime minister and cabinet went along with it," he told ABC's 730 program. "I'm even more astonished that the governor-general was party it to. This is sinister stuff."

Former prime minister @TurnbullMalcolm says the revelations about Scott Morrison secretly appointing himself to several ministries is “sinister stuff”, and “one of the most appalling things” he has ever heard in federal government. #abc730 pic.twitter.com/6jthgXOY8c — abc730 (@abc730) August 15, 2022

A spokesperson for Governor-General David Hurley said he followed processes consistent with the constitution when he appointed Morrison to the additional portfolios.

"It is not uncommon for ministers to be appointed to administer departments other than their portfolio responsibility," the spokesperson said in a statement. "These appointments do not require a swearing-in ceremony. The governor-general signs an administrative instrument on the advice of the prime minister."

2. Tributes flow for hairdresser Amy Hazouri after Sydney shooting.

The family of hairdresser Amy Hazouri, who was killed in a targeted Sydney shooting, have paid tribute to the 39-year-old.

Hazour and Lametta Fadlallah, who has links to organised crime, were shot dead after a hail of bullets struck their car in the southwest Sydney suburb of Panania on Saturday.

Hazouri’s father told 9 News his daughter was an "angel".

"Anyone who used to be upset, depressed, anything would go to Amy and she would give them the support, the power and energy," he said. "They would go to Amy, Amy was everything to them, that's the kind of person she was."

Tributes are flowing for Amy Hazouri, 39, after NSW Police named her as the second victim in Saturday's Revesby shooting | @SamaraMGardner #nswpol pic.twitter.com/hck9dCPhaU — 10 News First Sydney (@10NewsFirstSyd) August 15, 2022

Hazouri’s sister also paid tribute to her "beautiful sister" in a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds to have Hazouri flown to Lebanon.

"Amy was the sole provider for our family in Lebanon that is currently struggling with the economic crisis in Lebanon," the post reads. "We require urgent funds to carry out funeral services and transfer her body to Lebanon to lay at rest. Our mother is not well and cannot travel to Australia to see her daughter."

The page has raised $9,000 at the time of publication.

3. SA makes history with new autism minister.

In an Australian first, South Australia’s autism community will get its own state government minister.

Emily Bourke has been appointed assistant minister for autism in a bid to ensure people with the neurological condition are better represented.

Premier Peter Malinauskas says he has heard from many South Australians that the time has come for a dedicated effort from government to make autism a priority.

"That is why we have created this new role," he said yesterday. "We have made major commitments with the aim of implementing a whole-of-government autism inclusion strategy, starting with our schools."

As well as the new minister, the premier said the government would deliver on its election commitments to invest $28.8 million for an autism lead teacher in every public primary school and an increase the number of autism-qualified staff in preschools.

In her new role, Bourke will establish the Autism Education Advisory Group, involving autistic people, parents with lived experience, experts, community stakeholders and unions to ensure policies are supported by consultation.

Bourke acknowledged she did not have lived experience with autism. But she said the government had heard the years of advocacy by the autism community.

"I am a mother of three, so I know that every parent and caregiver wants their child to reach their individual potential," she said.

4. Australia's COVID case count close to 10 million.

Australia could hit 10 million cases of COVID-19 by the end of the month.

As of Monday, the total number of cases recorded since early 2020 was 9.8 million, including 14,623 recorded in the previous 24 hours.

The country is also approaching the grim milestone of 13,000 deaths since the pandemic began, with the national death toll currently standing at 12,886, including 27 new deaths recorded on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Australian Medical Association says the decision to set up a Moderna mRNA vaccination production factory at Melbourne's Monash University will be an asset in years ahead.

Up to 100 million mRNA vaccine doses will be produced annually under the manufacturing partnership signed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday.

mRNA vaccines will be manufactured here in Victoria, with confirmation Moderna will build a new facility at Monash University. To learn more, @mikeamor7 spoke with Minister for Innovation, Medical Research and the Digital Economy, @JaalaPulford. https://t.co/5zYfOfGqUb #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/cKD9YHIjF6 — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) August 15, 2022

Moderna will also set up its headquarters and a regional research centre in Victoria.

5. Harry and Meghan announce UK trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced a trip to Britain and Germany next month as part of their work with charities.

Prince Harry and Meghan will attend a summit for young leaders in Manchester and an awards ceremony for seriously ill children. They will also attend an event in Germany to mark one year to go until the 2023 Invictus Games for injured veterans, which are due to be held in Dusseldorf.

The couple joined the royal family at a thanksgiving service in London in June as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, their first public appearance in Britain since quitting royal duties two years ago.

Harry and Meghan have announced they're heading to Britain for a special trip. @Brett_McLeod #9News pic.twitter.com/2koZBGbG7X — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 15, 2022

Harry moved to the US with Meghan in 2020 to lead a more independent life and raise their two young children.

You're all up to speed. We'll bring you more of the top stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.