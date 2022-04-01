"Men have become more violent since the Taliban." The reality for women living in Afghanistan.

Warning: This post features explicit details of domestic and sexual violence that could be triggering for some readers.

"Men have become more violent since the Taliban," says Mina.

She is a 24-year-old Afghan woman - and before the Taliban returned to power on August 15, 2021, she was one step away from finalising divorce from her husband.

All Mina needed was two witnesses to sign the divorce document before the court. But right at the last hurdle, the former government collapsed, and now the courts refuse to finalise her case, reported Afghan women's-focused media group, Rukshana Media.

Since the Taliban resumed its murderous rule, Mina - along with most women - has lost her job, and therefore any financial independence.

Video via Twitter.

The Taliban has now also dissolved the Ministry of Women's Affairs which protected women, fired all female judges and prosecutors and invalidated the laws which protected women's rights - including the right to file for separation.

Now, Mina is trapped - and her husband beats her.

Amina's story is not dissimilar.

Her husband is a violent drug addict, and the 27-year-old mother of two has been going to court for five months in order to gain a divorce.

"He always beats me," she said, sharing, he once "hit me with a brick on the head when I asked him to work and bring bread to eat".

When the Taliban took back power of Afghanistan last year, the world held grave fears for the future of the country - particularly for women.