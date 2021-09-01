Australia has recorded over 100 Delta deaths. These are the stories of some we have lost.

This week, Australia passed a devastating milestone.

On Monday, the country recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the figure rising to 1,012 at the time of publication.

Watch Dr Lucy Morgan on what it's like to have COVID-19. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel Nine.

In NSW alone, 100 of those deaths have occurred since the Delta strain was first identified in Sydney's eastern suburbs on June 16.

In a time where daily cases and COVID-19 deaths continue to increase, Mamamia wanted to share the names and stories behind these devastating numbers.

﻿Here are just a few of the people who Australia have sadly lost in the recent Delta outbreak.

NSW

Adriana Midori Takara

In July, Adriana Midori Takara became the eighth person in NSW to die during the current outbreak.

On the same weekend of her death, thousands of mostly maskless anti-lockdown protesters lined the streets of Sydney, Takara's brother and boyfriend said their final goodbyes through a hospital window. Her other family members had to say goodbye over Zoom.

"Her brother and her boyfriend got a call from the hospital Saturday afternoon saying 'come quickly, she doesn't have long to live'," her friend, Marlene Coimbra, told The Daily Telegraph at the time.

"She was unconscious the whole time that she was there and on her last day, a few blocks away, the anti-vaxxers were protesting."

The 38-year-old Brazilian international student died at Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital just 10 days after she contracted the highly infectious COVID Delta variant. She had no underlying conditions.

Image: Facebook/Mamamia. In the weeks before contracting the virus, Takara tried "numerous" times to get vaccinated, according to The Daily Telegraph.