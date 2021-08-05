'His deterioration happened suddenly.' The story of Australia's youngest COVID-19 victim.

Aude Alaskar loved sport. He'd never smoked. He didn't drink. He was working as a forklift driver in southwest Sydney.

Just three months ago he married his wife, Yasmin. The last post on his Facebook timeline is announcing their engagement in 2020.

On Tuesday, he became Australia's youngest COVID-19 victim.

He was only 27.

He tested positive for the virus 13 days before his death, after contracting it from his wife who works at an aged care facility.

Every day he was being called by nursing staff while in isolation, and had complained of being fatigued, but his deterioration happened suddenly. His family claim he received a negative COVID test the day before he died.

On Tuesday, around lunchtime, his wife found him collapsed in the bathroom of their Warwick Farm home while taking a shower. He'd been coughing and vomiting.

Paramedics couldn't save him.

Relatives have since told The Daily Telegraph that his family had a long history of heart problems. We do know that there are a number of cardiovascular complications that can occur from COVID-19.