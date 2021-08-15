"There's a lot of fear." What happens when COVID-19 seeps into a regional community.

On Saturday, the NSW Government announced via Twitter that all of regional and rural NSW would be plunged into a seven-day lockdown. It's the first time, since the national lockdown announced in March of last year, that the entire state has been subject to the strict stay-at-home orders. At least for the next week, from Walgett to Wagga Wagga and and Bondi to Broken Hill, over eight million NSW residents will only have four permissible reasons to leave the home.

"A lot of people are frightened," Kareena, who lives in Dubbo, tells Mamamia.

Dubbo had a head start on the state-wide lockdown, after they recorded two cases of COVID-19 last Wednesday, sending them immediately into harsh restrictions. It came after two weeks of sewage testing had suggested the virus was in their community undetected.

Within four days, the number of confirmed cases has swiftly grown to 49, according to NSW Health. Of these cases, 38 of them have an unknown source of infection.

Dubbo has been in lockdown since Wednesday. It now has 49 positive cases. Image: Getty.

Kareena lives in Dubbo with her husband and their three children, who are 12, 10 and eight years old. On top of her full-time job, she's also now home-schooling them.

"I'm feeling a lot of things. It's really unusual. I didn't think it would affect me how it has. We've waited since the beginning of the Sydney lockdown for it to affect Dubbo. Then when it was actually announced, I felt really anxious."

The 37-year-old has been feeling sick since Sunday, with a sore throat, runny nose and headache. She got tested for COVID-19 on Monday morning, but did not receive her test result until Friday night. After a worried wait, it came back negative. She feels lucky she could do her job - working in the admin office of a pre-school - from home in that time, otherwise it would have meant five days without pay.