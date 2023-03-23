Transgender athletes will be banned from elite female competitions. Here's what that means.

World Athletics has banned transgender women from competing in female international events.

Adopting the same rules as swimming did last year, World Athletics president, Sebastian Coe, announced transgender athletes who have been through male puberty will no longer be allowed to compete in female world ranking competitions from March 31.

Coe told a news conference that the decision to exclude transgender women was based "on the overarching need to protect the female category".

"We're not saying no forever."

The World Athletics Council has voted to ban male-to-female transgender athletes from competing in world competitions. pic.twitter.com/NYtHKnQ6ir — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) March 23, 2023

Coe added that there are currently no transgender athletes competing internationally in the sport and World Athletics would form a task force to study the issue of trans inclusion, which would be chaired by a transgender athlete.

World Athletics also announced another set of updates for athletes with differences in sex development (DSD), which will impact 13 athletes.

Who will the changes affect?

The new regulations could keep two-time South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya and other athletes with differences in sex development from competing.

Under the new changes, DSD athletes will be required to reduce their blood testosterone level to below 2.5 nanomoles per litre, for a minimum of 24 months to compete internationally in the female category in any event.

Previously, DSD athletes were only restricted in events ranging from 400m to 1600m.

To compete at next year's Olympics, Semenya, who was an Olympic champion at 800 metres, would have to undergo hormone-suppressing treatment for six months, something she has said she will never do again, having undergone the treatment a decade ago under previous rules.