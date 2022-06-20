Transgender swimmers have been banned from women's elite races. Here's what that means.

Transgender swimmers have been restricted from participating in women's elite races, following a vote from swimming's world governing body, FINA.

The decision was made during FINA's general congress on the sidelines of the world championships in Budapest on Sunday.

The new policy will require transgender competitors to complete their transition by the age of 12 in order to compete in women's competitions.

The organisation has also created a working group to establish an "open" category for transgender athletes in some events as part of its new policy.

"We have to protect the rights of our athletes to compete, but we also have to protect competitive fairness at our events, especially the women's category at FINA competitions," said FINA's president, Husain Al-Musallam.

"FINA will always welcome every athlete. The creation of an open category will mean that everybody has the opportunity to compete at an elite level," he said.

The policy was passed with a roughly 71 per cent majority after it was put to the members of 152 national federations with voting rights who had gathered for the congress at the Puskas Arena.

Here's everything we know about the decision.

What the news means for athletes like Lia Thomas.

The landmark decision means transgender swimmers like America's Lia Thomas won't be able to compete in any official women’s competition.