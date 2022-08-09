A secret illness and a surprising mission: What Ashton Kutcher's life looks like now.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of child sexual abuse that may be distressing to some readers.

Ashton Kutcher along with his wife Mila Kunis are notoriously private people – even though they are one of Hollywood's most recognisable celebrity couples.

They've been married for seven years and share two young children together. But other than those two facts, there is little known about their life away from the spotlight – and that's been a conscious decision from both of them.

As Kutcher recently said about fame and his kids: "We don't share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice. Future privacy will be the new celebrity."

Instead, Kutcher has used his profile to champion issues close to him – such as speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, or investing in software that stops online child sex abuse.

And this week, Kutcher opened up about his private challenges with a rare autoimmune disorder. Here's what we know about Kutcher's life now.

Kunis and Kutcher met each other on the 1998 TV series That '70s Show while playing an on-screen couple. While they weren't dating in real life back then, six years after the show wrapped they became an official couple.

Kunis and Kutcher are notoriously private about their relationship and family, but recently shared a fair bit via Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

With two young kids, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, Kutcher said he and his wife have no plans of passing down their immense fortune.