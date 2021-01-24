From a quiet life in San Diego to the world's most famous drag queen: Everything we know about RuPaul.

RuPaul is coming Down Under.

Last week it was announced that the Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will be sashaying exclusively to the streaming platform in 2021.

Production on the highly anticipated new eight-part Stan Original Series kicked off this week, with the show set to be hosted by American drag queen, actor and television personality RuPaul, who has hosted and produced the beloved reality competition since 2009 and earned himself eight Primetime Emmy Awards.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, RuPaul himself will be hosting the series, and is currently undergoing mandatory quarantine in New Zealand where the series will be shot.

Video via Stan.

Here's what we know about the on-screen and off-screen life of the host of Stan's first local reality commission.

RuPaul's Drag Race.

After spending decades making a name for himself in the drag community, the 2009 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race catapulted him into mainstream fame as the show capitalised on the reality television popularity.

The show was styled on America’s Next Top Model and Project Runway, with the premise of 14 contestants competing against each other.

In each season of Drag Race, contestants are given a series of different challenges to complete each week. After which they are judged by RuPaul and a panel of expert and celebrity judges. Eliminations then take place each week, effectively culling the list of queens down until only one is left standing.