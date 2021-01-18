“I felt drained and exhausted.” Jack Vidgen on his time in the jungle, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. “I felt drained and exhausted.” Jack Vidgen on his time in the jungle.

There was never a point during any of I'm a Celebrity's brutal trials that Jack Vidgen felt like quitting.

Not even during or after the 'Ice Ice Baby Trial', where he, Grant Denyer, Pettifleur Berenger and Travis Varcoe were tasked with entering a tank filled with ice cold water for nine long minutes, in order to pump a lever at the bottom of the tank.

Immediately afterwards, they had to be wrapped in space blankets to prevent hypothermia.

Speaking to Mamamia after his ejection (literally) in Sunday night's episode, Vidgen said that was one of the hardest parts of his time in camp.

"I never considered quitting. Even with the ice bucket challenge, I went into the show with the mindset of 'I'm not going to quit, I want to give it my all and give everything a go'.

"It really didn't go through my mind, but obviously the ice bucket challenge was really, really hard. I warmed up eventually, but that was so hard."

Vidgen said his eviction, which came the following day, may have actually helped his recovery from the challenge which impacted Denyer for days.

"The rest of the day I just felt really drained and exhausted," Vidgen explained.

"It was the night afterwards when I got ejected so I think going home and having a hot shower and food really made up for the aftermath of the ice bucket challenge."

As for the other main challenges from camp, Vidgen said he'd underestimated the boredom and hunger.

"You can go for a swim, play some games in the pool, chat to people or have a nap. There's really nothing else to do, we were quite bored most of the time when we weren't doing trials.

"That's why, even though the trials are so horrific, you kind of get excited about them because it's something to do," he explained.

"I think the hunger was a lot more than expected. I knew we were going to be hungry, but it was a lot more draining. The trials were a lot more intense than I anticipated, but again I was just going into it ready to tackle anything. That's what my attitude was."

He said he was really pleased with being able to show Australia his true self during his appearance.

"Looking back on it, I didn't know what I'd think of myself and how I'd come across on TV. I'm really proud of myself and how it played out... You never know with TV shows how you will be perceived and it's just been such a positive response."

And that hilariously rough exit, being flung from a chair into a swamp - Vidgen's okay with the laughs, even at his expense.

"It was so great," he joked.