In 2021, we're witnessing a second reckoning.

This post deals with domestic violence, sexual assault, and self harm. It may be triggering for some readers.

In the Australian Spring of 2017, many of us heard the name Harvey Weinstein for the first time.

We quickly learnt the man behind some of the biggest hits in Hollywood had been sexually abusing and harassing women for decades.

The allegations against him were not a surprise to many in the entertainment industry. In fact, jokes about Weinstein's reputation had been hiding in plain sight in sitcom scripts and late night talk show host monologues for years.

But it took until 2017, when several brave women (including actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan) came forward and two female journalists broke their stories in The New York Times, for these allegations to become more than innuendo and hushed rumours. Within days of the Times story being published, the #MeToo movement had become a global phenomenon and these women's stories were making headlines all around the world.

Armie Hammer and his ex-wife Elizabeth Chalmers. Image: Getty.

In the years since, we've witnessed a reckoning.

More and more women have come forward, and more and more famous men have been named.

Bill Cosby, Louis C.K., James Franco, Aziz Ansari, Kevin Spacey, Danny Masterson, Jeffrey Tambor, Steven Seagal, and the list goes on.

For the first time in history, we were openly discussing what had been happening behind closed office doors and on closed sets in Hollywood for decades. We were examining the power dynamics between influential older men and young women who were hoping to enter their industry. We were dismantling the power structures and cones of silence that had been covering up these crimes for years.