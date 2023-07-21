Ariana Grande was at the peak of her career when two tragedies struck.

In the moments that followed, Ariana shared a statement on Facebook, telling fans she was, “Broken.”

She said, “From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don’t have the words.”

In the days after the tragedy, Grande was comforted by boyfriend Miller, who cancelled his own festival appearances to be with her. A month after the terrorist attack, he joined her back at the Manchester Arena for a benefit concert.

But in May the following year, the couple split, with Grande posting to her Instagram story:

"Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick.

"I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!

"Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it's not you.

"I can't wait to know and support you forever and I'm so proud of you!!"

Just a month later, Grande sat down with British Vogue. In the interview, she said she was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the terrorist attack at her concert.

“It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing,” she told the magazine.

“I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience – like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry.”