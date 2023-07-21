Ariana Grande was at the peak of her career when two tragedies struck.

This post discusses distressing events and may be triggering for some readers.
Just like Miley Cyrus, Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato before her, Ariana Grande got her big break on a kids’ TV series.
For Grande, it was on Nickelodeon’s Victorious where she played Cat Valentine from 2010 to 2013.
The then 16-year-old's voice was also featured on the show's soundtrack, which led to the release of her first single, 'The Way', followed by her debut album, 'Yours Truly', as reported by Planet Radio UK
The single was a duet with rapper Mac Miller, who she later began dating.
By 2014, Grande had collaborated with Iggy Azalea on ‘Problem’ which earned them an MTV Video Music Award for Best Pop Video.