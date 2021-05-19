"I want to share something really personal." Demi Lovato now identifies as non-binary and choses the pronouns they/them.

Demi Lovato has news to share, and we hope the world is watching.
Stating on Instagram and Twitter today, Lovato announced that they are finally living their truth and now identifying as non-binary, electing the pronouns they/them to be used moving forward.
Fans of Lovato won't be too surprised to hear this news, as the singer has been open and honest about their journey of self-reflection and, in particular, their fluid sexuality.
In Lovato's most recent work, they released a documentary titled Dancing With The Devil, where they discussed their battle with addiction, a drug overdose that left them momentarily blind, their eating disorder and multiple sexual assault and rape allegations.
Watch the trailer for Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil right here. Post continues below.
While there were many revelations throughout the four-part series, the documentary drew a line in the sand for Lovato, who is now striving forward with sobriety and continuing to find themself and surround themself with people who will keep them in check and support their journey.
At the close of Dancing With The Devil, Lovato shaved off their hair - taking it as an opportunity to shed the expectations and pressures on them - and they have maintained the pixie cut ever since.