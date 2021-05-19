"I want to share something really personal." Demi Lovato now identifies as non-binary and choses the pronouns they/them.

Lovato chose to come out as non-binary during the launch of their new podcast series that aims to show support to people going through their own journey with mental health recovery.

The singer chose to lead by example by sharing this personal news via video. Here's what they had to say:

"Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between.

"Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.

"This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones."

Within the video, Lovato was sure to point out that they are still learning about this world themselves, and for that reason they "don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson". Instead, they will be working with friends for the podcast that have more experience within the non-binary space to help facilitate the conversation.

We're delighted to see Demi Lovato finally living their truth.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

Feature Image: Mamamia.