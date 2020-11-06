"When Frazer got out, he called me straight from the airport. He said, 'I appreciate you so much, I had a lot of thinking to do, and I thought about you a lot when I was in the house. In an ideal world we would be together, but because of the show, we can’t.' He told me to my face multiple times that he didn’t win," she told the publication.

Although Frazer has since broken off their relationship, Shyanne claimed that she has been speaking to him daily.

"I had to watch the finale last night and see that he won, while sitting with his dog," she said, adding that she had been taking care of Frazer's dog while he travelled to New South Wales to reunite with Elly.

As for Frazer's decision to go on the show, Shyanne claimed that he had hopes of launching a business afterward.

"He told me numerous times he wasn’t going on the show to find love. He had an inkling that it was Elly [due to media rumours]. And said, 'She’s not my type,'" she claimed.

Frazer and Elly are yet to respond to Shyanne's claims.

"I’m speaking out not because I want clout, I just want him to be held accountable for saying these things to my face while he was with Elly. I ultimately want to protect Elly," she added.

How did Joe respond to the finale?

On Thursday night's finale, Elly broke down after telling Joe Woodbury that he was the runner-up.

Posting to Instagram after the finale aired, Joe shared his thoughts:

"Sometimes things don’t work out, no matter how much we want them to, and that’s just life. I’ve said from the beginning of this whole experience that I’m a firm believer of fate, and that everything happens for a reason, and for me this means that it hasn’t been my fate to find love here. I hold my head high knowing I stuck by who I am, and know that I put everything on the table with how I felt," he wrote.

"To both Elly and Becky, you are both incredible women and carried yourself so well throughout the entire journey, you both deserve great things and I truly hope you find what you are after in life!" he continued.

"For me, this means that my search for love continues."