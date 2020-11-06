To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.
Well, we've finally made it.
After five long weeks, The Bachelorette Australia wrapped up for another year with sisters Elly and Becky Miles choosing their final contestants.
In a season that was plagued by endless rumours and spoilers, it wasn't entirely surprising to see who was left standing at the final ceremony.
Watch Elly and Becky's hometown dates on The Bachelorette Australia 2020. Post continues after video.
But as well all know, it's often after the final episode wraps up that the real drama starts to unfold.
Now that Elly and Becky can openly talk about their experiences, here's all the post The Bachelorette finale gossip in one place.
Are Elly and Frazer still together?
After The Bachelorette wrapped up, Elly and Frazer both posted to their Instagram accounts, confirming that they are still dating.
"What a ride," Elly shared.
"I just want to thank everyone for their support and kind words to Frazer and I. What an incredible experience to have been on."
View this post on Instagram
What a ride! I just want to thank everyone for their support and kind words to Frazer and I ❤️ what an incredible experience to have been on. So much love to my beautiful Sister, Bec. I’m so proud of you for putting yourself out of your comfort zone, being so vulnerable and wearing your heart on your sleeve. I honestly wouldn’t have been able to do this experience without you. Also, thank you to everyone behind the scenes for taking such good care of us. I’m so happy that we have gotten to this point to finally have everything out in the open and we can get cracking on making some epic memories together. Good times ahead 🤙🏻❤️