The internet is convinced Selena Gomez and Jeremy Allen White are dating.

In rather unexpected news, the internet is obsessed with Hollywood's rumoured new power couple: singer/actress Selena Gomez and The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White.

(See? We told you it was unexpected!)

Watch: Relationship red flags. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Rumours first emerged about the pair after celebrity gossip website DeuxMoi shared receipts claiming that the celebrities had remained in touch after meeting at a photo shoot.

The unverified post was titled "The Bear" in reference to White's hit Disney+ series and read:

"A recently separated Golden Globe winner whose show just premiered its second season is *casually* dating again.

"He met this A-list singer/actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair, and they’ve been in touch since she returned to the States from filming overseas," the post said.

Jeremy Allen White. Image: Getty.