Jeremy Allen White was 14 when he first met his wife. But she had a boyfriend.

I would just like to quickly shout out to all the people who thought THEY were going to be the lucky individual to lock it down with Jeremy Allen White. The world can be a cruel, cruel place sometimes.

But we never stood a chance because White met the woman who would be his wife at the young age of 14.

The actor has been the topic of conversation over the last six months over his incredible role as Carmen Berzatto in The Bear, walking away with a Golden Globe on Wednesday for his work.

Before we get into it, watch the trailer for The Bear here. Post continues below.



Video via FX.

Or maybe you know him better from his 11 years as Lip Gallagher in Shameless?

Regardless, the man has been off the market for a good 16 years because of the lovely Addison Timlin, but how did they meet?