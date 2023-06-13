Are lash serums... dangerous? Here's everything you need to know.

If you're a girl with eyelashes, chances are you probably wish they were a little longer. Fuller. Fluffier.

Y'know. Just overall... better.

While you might've toyed around with eyelash extensions or false lashes, if you're looking for something a little better for the health of your lashes, you've probably dipped your toes into the world of eyelash serums.

They're everywhere right now. Just scroll through Instagram or TikTok and we guarantee you'll find a squillion views under tags like 'lash serum' and 'best lash serum'.

There are so many different formulas out there, ranging from prescription serums to boost your lash growth cycle to over-the-counter lash 'enhancing' formulas that work to strengthen and condition lashes.

But just how safe are they? And what kind of side effects could you be risking by using a lash serum on the regular?

Because if there's one thing we do know, it's that consistency is key. So, if you're going to be slathering something on your eyes every single day, you're probably going to want to make sure it's not... dangerous.