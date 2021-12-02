If you're a lady with a set of eyes, chances are you're forever chasing that big ol' set of fluffy lashes. We all are. Because let's be honest: For most of us, lash lifts, lash extensions or reaching for a set of falsies is the only way we can achieve the full and voluminous lashes of our dreams.

What you might not know, however, is that there are certain things you can do to help promote eyelash growth naturally. Yes, really!

Watch: Three easy ways to make the most out of your eyelash curler. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Enter: Eyelash growth serums.

While you'll generally need a prescription serum to boost your lash growth cycle, there are some amazing over-the-counter lash 'enhancing' formulas out there.

These kinds of formulas contain ingredients like oils, peptides, panthenol and hyaluronic acid, to improve the strength and appearance of your lashes (meaning they're less likely to fall out early).

The key to results? Consistency.

Below, we've pulled together a list of all of our favourite eyelash serums in Australia, as well as honest reviews from women who've tried them.

Here's how they stack up.

1. EyEnvy Eyelash and Eyebrow Conditioner, $100 to $200.

The details: Topping our list as one of the best eyelash growth serums in Australia, EyEnvy is a lash growth and conditioning serum with a HUGE cult following.

The popular formula promises to enhance the length, size and density of your lashes in three months, with a combo of nourishing vitamins and peptides that target the lash hair follicles.

Before you start looking for it online, though, it's important to note that you can't buy EyEnvy at major online retailers - if you hop on to their website you'll be able to find salon stockists around Australia. Generally, the price will vary between $100 and $200 for a 3.5ml tube. So yeah, it ain't cheap.

Image: EyEnvy