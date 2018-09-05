CULT BUY: The $68 eyelash serum saving Lisa Wipfli's lashes since she gave up extensions.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. For this week’s In Her Bag, Leigh Campbell rummaged through Lisa Wipfli’s beauty bag to find out what products she loves.

Lisa Wipfli is an entrepreneur, brand ambassador and co-owner of Nourishing Bubs. She’s also a mum-of-two and married to radio presenter Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli. You can follow Lisa on Instagram here.

Listen to Lisa's full interview on You Beauty below.

For some, eyelash extensions might just be the best thing since Netflix. Or Kombucha.

If you’re time poor, hate wearing mascara or have a special event coming up, they’re an effortless way to achieve a false lash look.

They’re really, really great. That is, until they’re not.

The ‘not’ comes when you decide to give them up and are left with short, sparse, damaged eyelashes that make you feel a bit like a plucked chicken. Even more so if you were naughty and removed them yourself.

This was just one of the first-world beauty dilemmas Lisa Wipfli, the entrepreneur who’s married to Nova radio presenter Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, discussed when she joined Mamamia’s Leigh Campbell on this week’s episode of the You Beauty podcast.

From the exfoliating mask she wears while attempting to wrangle her two young sons after dinner, to the lash serum and mascara that’s helping her eyelashes recover post-extensions, here’s what we found when we went rummaging through Lisa’s beauty bag.