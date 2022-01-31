To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

Married At First Sight is back and we couldn't be more excited: cue drama.

The MAFS 2022 contestants are a pretty spicy bunch: a Texan groom, a pro-wrestler and a bride open to "stealing another groom".

But there's one person in particular that has caught the attention of viewers.

Tamara Djordjevic has most definitely lived up to her self-described "alpha personality" so far.

With this in mind, let's unpack who exactly is Tamara from MAFS: Here's what we know.

Who is Tamara Djordjevic?

Tamara is 29 and an operations manager from Queensland.

She is a self-described "alpha" who is "confident, sassy and outspoken, and will tell anyone what she thinks of them".

And if we read between the lines, we all know what that means: *bring your popcorn*.

In a piece to camera, Tamara said: "I love being the boss. It's just naturally me. I judge everyone. I just meet people and I form an opinion."

We even saw Tamara having a heart-to-heart with her bridesmaid in the car before her wedding ceremony saying: "It's hard for me not to judge but I'll try."

Good on you, Tamara.