Bernard Tomic is out of I'm A Celebrity and Julia Morris is so angry.

Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris have confirmed that Tennis star Bernard Tomic has quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of here.
Speaking on The Project, Julia said: “He is out. The jungle drums have beaten all the way from the jungle here. We can confirm right here and right now, and give you guys the exclusive Bernard Tomic.”
Julia added that she was far from impressed by the tennis champ's exit, saying: "I don't know why I am smiling. I am furious."
"It is very dramatic. It involves the entire camp. I guess a side of Bernard nobody has ever seen before. He is more revealing and more honest. For sure. He - yeah, he is just a quitter. I thought he was going in there to make a difference."
