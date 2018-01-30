Just a list of all the misogynistic tripe that has been said on TV in the last 48 hours.

Ah, there’s nothing like reality TV to remind you that Australia really is home to some epic jerks.

Let’s walk through all of the frankly absurd statements that have been made on national television in the last 48 hours, shall we?

Hold my ovaries.

Anthony Mundine

Mundine is the quintessential misogo.

In 2007, we were blessed with his opinion that "a man can only lead" because women are stupid and have inconvenient uteruses etc. Women be dumb. Women make baby. Women no lead.

Mundine likes to pretend that people refer to him as 'The Man Mundine' but... no. Judging by every article written about him ever, the 42-year-old's actual nickname is "the most polarising athlete in Australian sports history". I can't for the life of me figure out why.

Another way Mundine refers to himself is “probably the best athlete you’ll ever see” which is weird because he really doesn't look like Roger Federer.

Here's the bullshit that has exited his mouth since being on Channel 10's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here for 0.00034 seconds: