Bernard Tomic is not OK.

And last night wasn’t the first time he’s told us so.

On Tuesday night’s episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get me Out of Here! the 25-year-old professional tennis player said he’s never, in his whole life, “felt this bad”.

“I thought I’d be super happy, camping for the first time, being around new people… Half the time during the day, I’m just depressed,” he said.

“I’m not coping… I don’t know if I can do it. I’d like to speak to someone,” Tomic – widely dubbed as nothing more than a ‘tennis brat’ – divulged in a private piece to camera.

It was at this point, he made the decision to leave the program.

On Tuesday night’s episode of The Project, co-host of I’m a Celebrity, Julia Morris, was unable to hide her frustration towards Tomic, who she had warmed to during the first few days of the competition.

“I’m furious… he’s just a quitter,” she told The Project.

Her perspective is, of course, justified.

Tomic is a young man who does not know how to lose.

Just weeks ago, Tomic lost his qualifying match for the Australian Open to Lorenzo Sonego, ranked 218. A man who, by all accounts, he should have defeated.

He later told reporters, “I just count money, that’s all I do. I count my millions.”

In 2017, after losing the first round of Wimbledon, the world’s oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament, Tomic reflected during the press conference, “I felt a little bored out there to be completely honest with you. You know, I tried at the end… but it was too late.”

Tomic, unequivocally, has become a figure very difficult to like.

It is almost as though he does not want us to like him.