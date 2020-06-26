We're experiencing another wave of Me Too. And these are the men we can't look away from.

#MeToo is more than just Harvey Weinstein, and more than one moment in 2017; it's a movement. It's an ongoing, evolving thing that ebbs and flows with the tide of social justice.

And right now that tide is rising.

Over the past week alone, several high-profile members of the entertainment and e-sports industries have been publicly accused of sexual misconduct.

Among them is comedian and actor, Chris D'Elia. After a woman accused the You star of sexually harassing her when she was 17, nearly two dozen women came forward with similar allegations. Several alleged he had sent inappropriate messages, solicited nude photographs and physical encounters when they were just teenagers.

D'Elia issued a statement to TMZ in which he acknowledged that he got "caught up" in his "lifestyle" and vowed to do better, but said, "I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point."

Actor Ansel Elgort too defended himself this week, after a woman alleged via Twitter that he sexually assaulted her in 2014, when she was 17 years old and he was 20: "Instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in,'" the woman alleged in a since-deleted tweet.





The Baby Driver star firmly denied the claims. In a statement, he wrote, "Her description of events is simply not what happened," adding, "[We] had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship."

Singer Justin Bieber, meanwhile, countered allegations against him with literal receipts, emails, photographs and media articles detailing his whereabouts on the night that an anonymous Twitter user claimed he assaulted her at a Texas hotel.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed," he concluded his statement. "However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”