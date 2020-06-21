Everything we know about the sexual assault allegations against Justin Bieber.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

Singer Justin Bieber has been accused of sexual assault by two women, with the alleged incidents occurring in 2014 and 2015.

The first woman to make the allegation, who identified herself as Danielle on Twitter, accused the pop star of raping her on March 9, 2014.

In a statement posted anonymously to Twitter, which has since been deleted, Danielle recounted the alleged assault.

Danielle says she met the pop star at a private event hosted by Scooter Braun, Bieber's manager, in Austin, Texas.

Justin Bieber on March 9, 2014 - the night he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman known only as 'Danielle'. Image: Getty.

"A man then approached me and my friends and asked us if we wanted to meet Justin. Of course we said yes," she recounted.

After talking and taking pictures with him, Danielle says Bieber invited them to the Four Seasons Hotel.

Upon arriving at the hotel, Danielle says she was separated from her friends.

"Justin had made me agree to not say anything to anyone, or I can get in serious legal trouble," she states.

Danielle says she asked about his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez, to which he said to not worry.

They then consensually kissed, Danielle recalls.