"Her family asks for your thoughts and prayers." Actor Anne Heche is in a 'stable condition' following car crash.

Over the weekend, reports emerged that Emmy Award-winning actor Anne Heche had been taken to hospital and was in critical condition after the vehicle she was driving plunged into the side of a house and caught fire.

The news was first reported by TMZ, and confirmed by Deadline quickly thereafter.

"The vehicle was heading east on Preston Way at a high rate of speed, entered the T intersection at Preston Way and Walgrove Ave, ran off the road and collided with the residence in the 1700 block of Walgrove," a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson informed the publication.

"The vehicle became engulfed in flames and the driver was transported to a local hospital by LAFD."

The 53-year-old was inside a blue Mini Cooper, in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles.

News footage recording from above showed that the vehicle may have hit the side wall of the house. A clip showed firefighters using cables from a massive tow truck to pull the car from the collapsing home.

FOX11 reporter Stu Mandel, was heard saying while overlooking the rubble, "If there’s somebody alive in there, this is going to be a miracle."

Los Angeles Police Public Information Officer Jeff Lee told CNN that Heche was alive, but in critical condition.

Heche’s publicist released a statement after the actor was rushed to the hospital and surmised that she was in a "stable" condition.

Live footage of the fiery accident. Image: FOX11.