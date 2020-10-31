Angela ended things with her new boyfriend. Weeks later, he leapt out of her wardrobe.

The following contains details of abuse and domestic violence, which may be triggering for some readers.

It was mid 2016 when Angela Jay downloaded the dating app Tinder.

She was 28, recently separated from her husband and living in the NSW mid-north coast town of Port Macquarie where she'd been seconded as a junior doctor.

"I was in a new town feeling quite lonely away from my family. And I was really trying to push myself that it was time to get out there again and to open up my heart to a new relationship," she told Mamamia's True Crime Conversations podcast.

Among the people Angela matched with was 36-year-old Paul Lambert, a conventionally handsome man with dark hair, a strong jaw and a dimpled cheek.

He'd used Tinder's 'Super Like' feature to express particular interest in Angela. Flattered, she started chatting.

Lambert struck her as funny, intelligent and deep; someone capable of having conversations of substance. After getting to know each other virtually, they arranged a date.

"He actually flew up to see me from Sydney, and we went to a restaurant in Port Macquarie and had a nice dinner," she said. "There was live music, [we] had a few drinks and really just talked nonstop for a couple hours... As far as first dates go, it didn't feel awkward at all. It just felt really right."

Less than three months later, Paul Lambert was shot dead by police after ambushing and attacking Angela in her home.

This is what she wants people to know about her story.

"This was my worst fear, and it was actually happening."

The beginning of Angela's long-distance relationship with Paul Lambert was an intense whirlwind of grand gestures and gifts. He'd send flowers. Pay her tolls. When he knew she was travelling for work, he'd call ahead and pay for a room upgrade.

"At the time, I was just really flattered. I had butterflies thinking about him. It was all very exciting. And it felt really great to feel a romantic connection to someone again, after I had my heartbroken when my marriage fell apart," she said.

It was the beginning of Lambert's campaign of coercive control, a form of domestic abuse in which a person seeks total dominance over another. It typically involves a pattern of escalating psychologically, financially, sexually and physically abusive behaviours designed to manipulate, intimidate and trap the victim.